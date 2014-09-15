Get Ready to Meet New MetaTrader 4 with Updated MQL4 Language - page 3
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its not, but the changes made in MT4 language make it whole lot easier to convert MQL5 scripts to MQL4. If you know what you are doing you can do it in minutes. Finally i dont have to change for example: every Point() from MQL5 to Point in MQL4, modify methods of retrieving account properties (balance, equity, maring) etc. That update is really helpful.
You didn't before . . .
I still not get answer. Why all of my terminal not start update? what happens. today is release date.
Anyone know about it.
I still not get answer. Why all of my terminal not start update? what happens. today is release date.
Anyone know about it.
I still not get answer. Why all of my terminal not start update? what happens. today is release date.
Anyone know about it.
Is there possible to keep the file extension in MT5 and MT4 the same? Unlike currently, in MT4 it uses *.mq4 and MT5 uses *.mq5.
I have a common set of codes that run in both MT4 and MT5, but the different file extension causes problems when I use file sync software to make sure both directories of codes are in sync.
I would like to request for additional feature that the compiler does not assume the final binary to be in ex4 or ex5 depending on the source file extension mq4 or mq5 respectively, but instead I would like to indicate to the compiler whether I am compiling for MT4 or MT5.
In this way I can keep the same source code version, for example, *.mql and I can decide whether to compile for mt4 or mt5 depending on the target system I would like to run my expert/indicator.
Hi
Does the new MQL4 language also support the positionSelect(Symbol()) function from MQL5?
Or will these functions not be included in the new version.
Hi
Does the new MQL4 language also support the positionSelect(Symbol()) function from MQL5?
Or will these functions not be included in the new version.
My system upgraded this morning - I fixed all my code for the new version just one thing will not work.
Calls to wininet.dll!!!!
Anyone any ideas?
The problem may caused by use of the InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA... functions.
Replace them with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.
Trading is very different to MT5, multiple open Orders on the same symbol are permitted so there is no aggregated position.
Thanks for your reply.
I have to learn this part of the MQL4 language because this concept is totally new for me.