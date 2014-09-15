Get Ready to Meet New MetaTrader 4 with Updated MQL4 Language - page 4

New comment
[Deleted]  
Automated-Trading:

The problem may caused by use of the InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA... functions.

Replace them with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.

where I find that??
 
HFTTRADER:
where I find that??

Find what ?

Replace InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.

 
HFTTRADER:
where I find that??
Did you try Google ?  you will probably find they are part of the same DLL.
[Deleted]  

I found a problem:

I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.

code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.

Here the image old MetaEditor:

 

 

and this is New MetaEditor:

 

 
advali82:

I found a problem:

I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.

code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.

Please,  do not double post,  even cross forums:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149294
 
advali82:

I found a problem:

I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.

code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.

Here the image old MetaEditor:

 

 

and this is New MetaEditor:

 

New editor is case sensitive. It's not the same to type "str" or "Str". In my opinion, it's not very practical, and I already write to ServiceDesk about that. You can try to ask Metaquotes to change this behaviour.
 
How do you get the update?
 
njodogg:
How do you get the update?
The update is pushed by your broker.
 
thank you
 
angevoyageur:

Find what ?

Replace InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.

If we have a custom DLL with a string input? how we have to define it( unicode) in the new compiler? my dlls are not working
12345
New comment