Get Ready to Meet New MetaTrader 4 with Updated MQL4 Language - page 4
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The problem may caused by use of the InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA... functions.
Replace them with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.
where I find that??
Find what ?
Replace InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.
where I find that??
I found a problem:
I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.
code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.
Here the image old MetaEditor:
and this is New MetaEditor:
I found a problem:
I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.
code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.
I found a problem:
I am facing problem with new MQL4 metaeditor.
code intelligence is not smart like old MQL4 metaeditor. In old version when i write three word like "Str" in old editor there show lot of code suggestion. but in new editor code suggestion not show much.
Here the image old MetaEditor:
and this is New MetaEditor:
How do you get the update?
Find what ?
Replace InternetOpenA/InternetOpenUrlA with InternetOpenW/InternetOpenUrlW.