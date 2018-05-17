I updated windows and now for some reason cannot attach my indicators?? HELP
since updating my windows i have been unable to attach my indicators onto charts??
- Experts: After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to you.
- Indicators with alerts/signal
- Golden Section indiсators?
Stefan Dziurzynski:
since updating my windows i have been unable to attach my indicators onto charts??
since updating my windows i have been unable to attach my indicators onto charts??
Standard indicators, custom indicators or bought from the market indicators?
If its the 3rd, then you have to login into your community account in Tools >> Options >> Community.
Otherwise, reinstall your MT platform.
i have tried both neither work and its on my bought indicators ??
2018.05.17 09:26:22.925 cannot load 'C:\Users\Stefan\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\61007F75C6EC7CED9A269B292061D7A1\MQL4\indicators\Market\Pinbar Scanner With Trend Filter.ex4'
where do i find market folder please
When I bought EA so I saw the Market folder -
In Metatrader's menu: File - Open data Folder- MQL5 - and so on.
Fernando Morales:
You need to delete the files within Market folder. Then download them again and will work
May be it's enough just to open your indi form the indo folder in the editor an (re-)compile it again.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register