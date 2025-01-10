Forecast and levels for AUD - page 3
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.06 13:27
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "With the US Federal Reserve still happy to suggest that two more US hikes are coming this year, that puts the direction of travel clearly in the greenback’s favor. Then there are commodity prices. These are crucial for the Australian export economy. They too are headed the wrong way for Aussie bulls. As for risks, well, there is a preponderance of Chinese economic data coming up. That may lift the mood a little if it manages to top forecasts. We will also get a look at Australian retail sales, building-approval levels and consumer confidence. Be aware however that domestic data seem unable to sway the Aussie Dollar very far at present unless they smash consensus either way."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.09 07:29
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-05-09 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.12 15:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Bitcoin (BTC/USD): U.S. Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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2017-05-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From marketwatch article:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by Retail Sales and CPI news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.16 08:05
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2017-05-16 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From seekingalpha article:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Meeting Minutes news event
This time to rebound of AUD/USD, but i think main trend is down. Now i'm selling AUD/USD and i hope price will come back 0.730xx. This is Strategy of Teletrade, it's good!!
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.18 06:02
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and range price movement
2017-05-18 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
AUDUSD H1 Channel
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.23 15:27
AUD/USD - rally within the bearish; 0.7488 and 0.7610 are the key resistance levels (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart for the secondary rally to be started by 0.7488 resistance level to be broken to above with 0.7610 bullish reversal level as the next daily bullish target.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 06:58
Weekly AUD/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)
AUD/USD was unchanged last week, closing at 0.7439. This week’s key events are Private Capital Expenditures and Retail Sales.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.30 07:24
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Building Approvals and range price movement
2017-05-30 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Building Approvals] = Change in the number of new building approvals issued.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Building Approvals news event
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AUDUSD, M5, 2017.05.30
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