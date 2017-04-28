Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993
Enthusiasts organize a championship!
I would like to participate.
Register as a signal in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals example https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity
- www.mql5.com
As I see - the championship (sparring) is going on for now - look at the first post of the thread: there are 21 participants:
and there is some results (from this link):
Anyone can join this unofficial MQL5 community сhampionship (sparring) but it will be finished in 28th of April so it may be too late to join for now.
I am sure - it will be the next one ...
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About condition - look at the second post of this thread.
How to participate? make a post on this rus thread.
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I am making this post because the people from rus part of the forum asked me: "where are the people from english part of the forum?" :)
- www.mql5.com
Traders, welcome to the championship!
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
- view.new10.top
Traders, welcome to the championship!
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
I want to clarify: this is the mql5 forum public championship/sparring which is organized by the users of the forum (with the permission of MetaQuotes/admins).
The first sparring will be finished by 28 of April, and there is some preparation for the second championship/sparring.
This is the condition for now:
Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$ loverage 100 (MT4 or MT5)
Register as a signal in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals example https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity
If someone wants to participate to the next sparring so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post.
Or make a post on this our thread but please note that all the information is going to be collected in the main championship thread here.
For information.
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993/page56#comment_4799480
Trading Championship
- www.mql5.com
- www.mql5.com
I hope Metaquotes to hold championship again.
Forex contest is popular by forex traders in China.
A Chinese team holds a contest with real account,and there are 1548 participants.
As we see - the people are not going to wait for any official championship, and they opened their publish mql5 forum contest/sparring.
So, everyone can join (deadline for registration is 10 of April) by registering the signal on MetaQuotes demo with 1,000 demo deposit and 1:100 leverage, and with registration on this russian thread. The results is going to be promoted inside the forum and it may be promoted everywhere for example.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993
Enthusiasts organize a championship!
I would like to participate.