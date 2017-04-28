Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate.

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993

Enthusiasts organize a championship!
I would like to participate.

Спарринг на демо счетах Metaqotes
Спарринг на демо счетах Metaqotes
  • www.mql5.com
Предлагайте условия спарринга - время удержания и тд...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993

Enthusiasts organize a championship!
I would like to participate.

Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$  loverage 100
Register as a signal in  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals   example  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity
Trading signals
Trading signals
  • www.mql5.com
Trading Signals for MetaTrader: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 

As I see - the championship (sparring) is going on for now - look at the first post of the thread: there are 21 participants:


and there is some results (from this link):


Anyone can join this unofficial MQL5 community сhampionship (sparring) but it will be finished in 28th of April so it may be too late to join for now.

I am sure - it will be the next one ...

---------------

About condition - look at the second post of this thread.
How to participate? make a post on this rus thread

---------------

I am making this post because the people from rus part of the forum asked me: "where are the people from english part of the forum?" :) 

Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Предлагайте условия спарринга - время удержания и тд...
 

Traders, welcome to the championship!

http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993

Sparring Demo-account MQL
Sparring Demo-account MQL
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Спарринг на демо-счетах MetaQuotes Старт 27.03.2017 - завершение 28.04.2017 Правила на этот период: 1. Открыть демо-счёт на сервере 2. Начальный депозит: 10 000. Плечо 1:100 3. Зарегистрировать сигнал Фортс инструменты (MOEX) - запрещены! Мониторинги участников:  1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9   10   11   12   13   14   15   16   17   18 ...
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Traders, welcome to the championship!

http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993

I even came up with a slogan: let's sparring together!
 

I want to clarify: this is the mql5 forum public championship/sparring which is organized by the users of the forum (with the permission of MetaQuotes/admins).

The first sparring will be finished by 28 of April, and there is some preparation for the second championship/sparring.

This is the condition for now:

Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$  loverage 100 (MT4 or MT5)
Register as a signal in  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals   example  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity

If someone wants to participate to the next sparring so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post.
Or make a post on this our thread but please note that all the information is going to be collected in the main championship thread here.

For information.

Trading signals
Trading signals
  • www.mql5.com
Trading Signals for MetaTrader: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
Main information: registration in the current sparring will last until April 10!
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993/page56#comment_4799480


http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/

Trading Championship

№  Участники чемпионата /Participants Платформа / terminalМониторинг участников  , не подписывайтесь  - высокий риск /  Monitoring of participants , please not subscribe - high Risk
Примечание / note
 1Server Muradasilov MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/282893
 Глава конкурса / chief
 2Yuriy Zaytsev MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/282872   
 3Evgeny Belyaev MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283098 
 4Andrey Dik MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283433 
 5Alexandr Saprykin MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283235 
 6Igor Volodin MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283177 
 7Vyacheslav Kornev MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283374 
 8Vitaly Muzichenko MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283585 
 9Sergey Gritsay MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283501 
 10Vladimir Zubov MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283717 
 11Mikhail Goryunov MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283875 
 12Alexey Kozitsyn MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283831 
 13Сюда никого не пишем    "чёртова дюжина"
 14Vladimir Lekhovitser MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283817 
 15 Yury Kirillov MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284719 
 16Yousufkhodja Sultonov MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284129 
 17 Vladimir Pastushak MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284524 
 18 Igor Rybakov MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284448 
 19 Gennady Sergienko MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284682 
 20 Alexander Ivanov MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284321 
 21 Uladzimir Kirychenka MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/285031 
 22  Arfei 001 MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/285168 
Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Предлагайте условия спарринга - время удержания и тд...
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/187993/page57#comment_4800024


Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Предлагайте условия спарринга - время удержания и тд...
 

I hope Metaquotes to hold championship again.

Forex contest is popular by forex traders in China.

A Chinese team holds a contest with real account,and there are 1548 participants.


 
Ziheng Zhuang:

I hope Metaquotes to hold championship again.

Forex contest is popular by forex traders in China.

A Chinese team holds a contest with real account,and there are 1548 participants.



As we see - the people are not going to wait for any official championship, and they opened their publish mql5 forum contest/sparring.
So, everyone can join (deadline for registration is 10 of April) by registering the signal on MetaQuotes demo with 1,000 demo deposit and 1:100 leverage, and with registration on this russian thread. The results is going to be promoted inside the forum and it may be promoted everywhere for example.

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