Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 4

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Sparring Demo-account MQ
Sparring Demo-account MQ
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Старт: 27.03.2017 - Финиш: 28.04.2017 Регистрация до: Окончена Условия участия в конкурсе: 1. Открыть демо-счёт на сервере 2. Начальный депозит: $10 000. Плечо 1:100 3. Зарегистрировать сигнал Ознакомиться с правилами конкурса, и определением победителя Мониторинг участников: Таблица участников...
 
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http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/

Sparring Demo-account MQ
Sparring Demo-account MQ
  • view.new10.top
Старт: 27.03.2017 - Финиш: 28.04.2017 Регистрация до: Окончена Условия участия в конкурсе: 1. Открыть демо-счёт на сервере 2. Начальный депозит: $10 000. Плечо 1:100 3. Зарегистрировать сигнал Ознакомиться с правилами конкурса, и определением победителя Мониторинг участников: Таблица участников...
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Zaytsev:
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http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/


perfectly,

no.1 with +1552.25%

[Deleted]  
 
forextime8:


This is the situation with the second place nomination:

  • Igor is the leader, and Ziheng Zhuang from China is following him with very well-balanced calm trading.
  • Igor is having 3.44% drawdown only with 99.87% deposit load (compare with Ziheng Zhuang who is having 17.95% deposit load only).

There are only 5 days left, of which 4 are complete full time days which are the 4 daily candles only. The number of the participants were thinned out, and it is very sad that some participants left without even having started.
 


According to the first nomination, Igor Volodin
With the amount of 165 225.29
There is an idea, he already can not trade. It seems impossible.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

According to the first nomination, Igor Volodin
With the amount of 165 225.29
There is an idea, he already can not trade. It seems impossible.

What happened ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

What happened ?


This is the translation:

"Igor Volodin is the leader for the first nomination with the amount of 165 225.29. And he is inaccessible to other participants (because he is having 165 225.29 balance)."

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


This is the situation with the second place nomination:

  • Igor is the leader, and Ziheng Zhuang from China is following him with very well-balanced calm trading.
  • Igor is having 3.44% drawdown only with 99.87% deposit load (compare with Ziheng Zhuang who is having 17.95% deposit load only).

There are only 5 days left, of which 4 are complete full time days which are the 4 daily candles only. The number of the participants were thinned out, and it is very sad that some participants left without even having started.


You mean: Igor Rybakov and Ziheng Zhuang are fighting for the second place for now, right?
And as I understand - Igor Volodin is alreadyg having the first place.

So, the first place is for Igor Volodin, and the second place is for Igor Rybakov or Ziheng Zhuang (and 4 and half days more).

[Deleted]  

new ranking...


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