Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 4
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http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
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Refreshed table
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
perfectly,
no.1 with +1552.25%
This is the situation with the second place nomination:
There are only 5 days left, of which 4 are complete full time days which are the 4 daily candles only. The number of the participants were thinned out, and it is very sad that some participants left without even having started.
According to the first nomination, Igor Volodin
With the amount of 165 225.29
There is an idea, he already can not trade. It seems impossible.
According to the first nomination, Igor Volodin
With the amount of 165 225.29
There is an idea, he already can not trade. It seems impossible.
What happened ?
What happened ?
This is the translation:
"Igor Volodin is the leader for the first nomination with the amount of 165 225.29. And he is inaccessible to other participants (because he is having 165 225.29 balance)."
This is the situation with the second place nomination:
There are only 5 days left, of which 4 are complete full time days which are the 4 daily candles only. The number of the participants were thinned out, and it is very sad that some participants left without even having started.
You mean: Igor Rybakov and Ziheng Zhuang are fighting for the second place for now, right?
And as I understand - Igor Volodin is alreadyg having the first place.
So, the first place is for Igor Volodin, and the second place is for Igor Rybakov or Ziheng Zhuang (and 4 and half days more).
new ranking...