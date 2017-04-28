Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 5
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Just a question, can you trade futures during the M5 trading competition? :)
omg...
contest is ending soon...
Contest №2
Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$ loverage 100
Register as a signal in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals example https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity
Can you do this with real accounts ?
Demo accounts aren't very serious
Great so to join i only have to open a 10.000 USD demo on MetaQuotes-Demo server with 100 Leverage and publish the signals as free and make a post here on this thread is that correct?
I just did that so i hope to see it on the participants list.
Demo accounts aren't very serious
Oh so now you don't like it because it's free ??
it used to be the way around ...
I think it's great this way... everybody can join.
Come on people just join !
Let's do this !!
Oh so now you don't like it because it's free ??
it used to be the way around ...
I think it's great this way... everybody can join.
Come on people just join !
Let's do this !!
Goodluck with your "demo" money
Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)
Goodluck with your "demo" money
Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)
Make a big income on the demo =)