Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 5

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Zee Zhou Ma:
Just a question, can you trade futures during the M5 trading competition? :)
No, becouse MQ-Demo server translates them with delays.
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omg...



 
Oh wow this can become quite interesting...
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contest is ending soon...



 

Contest №2 


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$  loverage 100
Register as a signal in  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals   example  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity



Can you do this with real accounts ?

Demo accounts aren't very serious

 

Great so to join i only have to open a 10.000 USD demo on MetaQuotes-Demo server with 100 Leverage and publish the signals as free and make a post here on this thread is that correct?

I just did that so i hope to see it on the participants list.

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

Demo accounts aren't very serious

Oh so now you don't like it because it's free ??

it used to be the way around ...

I think it's great this way... everybody can join.

Come on people just join !

Let's do this !!

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Oh so now you don't like it because it's free ??

it used to be the way around ...

I think it's great this way... everybody can join.

Come on people just join !

Let's do this !!


Goodluck with your "demo" money

Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:


Goodluck with your "demo" money

Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)

Make a big income on the demo =)


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