Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 6

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Johannes Jilles van Duijn:


Goodluck with your "demo" money

Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)

It all adds up to the final (non demo) end result.

A part of the greater good.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

It all adds up to the final (non demo) end result.

A part of the greater good.

Hi Marco,

Yes, you were registered to participate on May Contest. And you all from this part of the forum can monitor the activity of participants using website https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2 (website will be fixed by tomorrow) and use forum thread for discussion. 

Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes
Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 02.06.2017 The prize fund of $200 is divided between two nominations: The winner is estimated after the market close on the following: Depending on attained...
 

Great !

Thank you so much.

 
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