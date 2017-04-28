Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 6
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Goodluck with your "demo" money
Maybe you can buy a demo ferrari one day :)
It all adds up to the final (non demo) end result.
A part of the greater good.
It all adds up to the final (non demo) end result.
A part of the greater good.
Yes, you were registered to participate on May Contest. And you all from this part of the forum can monitor the activity of participants using website https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2 (website will be fixed by tomorrow) and use forum thread for discussion.
Great !
Thank you so much.