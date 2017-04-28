Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It is a BIG problem.
We only hear about this 30st, 2 days after start.
I don't want to join in late.It's over.
Got it.
Thank you.
Ziheng , Welcome to the championship
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
Trading Championship english https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188046
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.30 20:30
I want to clarify: this is the mql5 forum public championship/sparring which is organized by the users of the forum (with the permission of MetaQuotes/admins).
The first sparring will be finished by 28 of April, and there is some preparation for the second championship/sparring.
This is the condition for now:
Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$ loverage 100 (MT4 or MT5)
Register as a signal in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals example https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity
If someone wants to participate to the next sparring so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post.
Or make a post on this our thread but please note that all the information is going to be collected in the main championship thread here.
For information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate.
Alexey Kozitsyn, 2017.03.30 20:34Main information: registration in the current sparring will last until April 10!
Updated results are published on this page: http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
The current April championship will be finished by 28th of April.
And the registration for the next mql5 forum public championship/sparring (for May) is open now.
If someone wants to participate in next public championship so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post in English.
Just for information.
Results 04.04.2017
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/ Rules are described
Welcome to the MAY 2017 Championship
Prize fund 200 $
You can register here!
Everything is very simple
http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/
Denis Chugrin
Alexander Ivanov
Vladimir Zubov
Serhii Shevchuk
Vladimir Gorbachev
seem like VigorCompetitionDemo will be the champion.
with growth 626.7% currently.
seem like VigorCompetitionDemo will be the champion.
with growth 626.7% currently.