Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate. - page 3

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Marco vd Heijden:

It is a BIG problem.

We only hear about this 30st, 2 days after start.

I don't want to join in late.

It's over.
Strongly agree
 
Ziheng Zhuang:


Got it.

Thank you.

Ziheng  , Welcome to the championship


http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/

Trading Championship  english  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188046

№  Участники чемпионата /Participants Платформа / terminalМониторинг участников  , не подписывайтесь  - высокий риск /  Monitoring of participants , please not subscribe - high Risk
Примечание / note
 1Server Muradasilov MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/282893
 Глава конкурса / chief
 2Yuriy Zaytsev MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/282872   
 3Evgeny Belyaev MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283098 
 4Andrey Dik MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283433 
 5Alexandr Saprykin MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283235 
 6Igor Volodin MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283177 
 7Vyacheslav Kornev MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283374 
 8Vitaly Muzichenko MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283585 
 9Sergey Gritsay MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283501 
 10Vladimir Zubov MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283717 
 11Mikhail Goryunov MetaTrader 4https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283875 
 12Alexey Kozitsyn MetaTrader 5https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283831 
 13Сюда никого не пишем    "чёртова дюжина"
 14Vladimir Lekhovitser MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/283817 
 15 Yury Kirillov MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284719 
 16Yousufkhodja Sultonov MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284129 
 17 Vladimir Pastushak MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284524 
 18 Igor Rybakov MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284448 
 19 Gennady Sergienko MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284682 
 20 Alexander Ivanov MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/284321 
 21 Uladzimir Kirychenka MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/285031 
 22 Arfei 001 MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/285168 
 23 Aleksey Vakhrushev
 MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/285259 
 24 Ziheng Zhuang MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/285736 
Sparring Demo-account MQL
Sparring Demo-account MQL
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Спарринг на демо-счетах MetaQuotes Старт 27.03.2017 - завершение 28.04.2017 Правила на этот период: 1. Открыть демо-счёт на сервере 2. Начальный депозит: 10 000. Плечо 1:100 3. Зарегистрировать сигнал Фортс инструменты (MOEX) - запрещены! Мониторинги участников:  1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9   10   11   12   13   14   15   16   17   18 ...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Enthusiasts organize a championship! I would like to participate.

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.30 20:30

I want to clarify: this is the mql5 forum public championship/sparring which is organized by the users of the forum (with the permission of MetaQuotes/admins).

The first sparring will be finished by 28 of April, and there is some preparation for the second championship/sparring.

This is the condition for now:

Open a demo account on the server MeaQotes 1000$  loverage 100 (MT4 or MT5)
Register as a signal in  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals   example  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/282872
Start 2017 03 27
Completion on 04/04/2017
The winner is the one who will come to the finish with the best equity

If someone wants to participate to the next sparring so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post.
Or make a post on this our thread but please note that all the information is going to be collected in the main championship thread here.

For information.

Updated results are published on this page: http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/

Sparring Demo-account MQL
Sparring Demo-account MQL
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Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes Start 27.03.2017 - Finish 28.04.2017 Rules for this period: 1. Open a demo-account on the server 2. Initial deposit: $10 000. Leverage 1:100 3. Create a signal Forts instruments (MOEX) - are forbidden! Monitoring of the participants:  1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9   10   11   12   13   14   15 ...
 

The current April championship will be finished by 28th of April. 

And the registration for the next mql5 forum public championship/sparring (for May) is open now.
If someone wants to participate in next public championship so go to this thread in rus part of the forum and make a post in English.

Just for information.

Sparring Demo-account MQL
Sparring Demo-account MQL
  • view.new10.top
Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes Start 27.03.2017 - Finish 28.04.2017 Rules for this period: 1. Open a demo-account on the server 2. Initial deposit: $10 000. Leverage 1:100 3. Create a signal Forts instruments (MOEX) - are forbidden! Monitoring of the participants:  1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8   9   10   11   12   13   14   15 ...
 

Results 04.04.2017


 
 


http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/   Rules are described

Welcome to the MAY 2017 Championship 
Prize fund 200 $

You can register here!
Everything is very simple

 

 http://mvs.hol.es/Monitoring/     

№  Участники чемпионата /Participants Платформа / terminalМониторинг участников  , не подписывайтесь  - высокий риск /  Monitoring of participants , please not subscribe - high Risk
Примечание / note
 1Server Muradasilov MetaTrader 5  Глава конкурса / chief
 2Yuriy Zaytsev MetaTrader 5  
 3Evgeny Belyaev MetaTrader 4
 
 4Alexey Volchanskiy
   
 5

Denis Chugrin

   
 6

Alexander Ivanov

   
 7

Vladimir Zubov

 MetaTrader 4  
 8

Serhii Shevchuk

   
 9Vitaly Muzichenko MetaTrader 4  
 10

Vladimir Gorbachev

 MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/288688 
 11Vladislav Andruschenko   
 12Veniamin Skrepkov   
 13Renat Akhtyamov   
 14Igor Volodin MetaTrader 5  
 15Andrey Dik MetaTrader 5
 
 16Alexandr Saprykin MetaTrader 4
 
 17Vyacheslav Kornev MetaTrader 4
 
 18Sergey Gritsay MetaTrader 5
 
 19Mikhail Goryunov MetaTrader 4
 
 20Alexey Kozitsyn MetaTrader 5
 
 21Vladimir Lekhovitser MetaTrader 4
 
 22
Yury Kirillov MetaTrader 5
 
 23
Yousufkhodja Sultonov MetaTrader 4
 
 24Vladimir Pastushak MetaTrader 4
 
 25Igor Rybakov MetaTrader 4
 
 26Gennady Sergienko MetaTrader 4
 
 27Uladzimir Kirychenka MetaTrader 4
 
 28 Aleksey Vakhrushev
 MetaTrader 4
 
 29Ziheng Zhuang
 MetaTrader 4
 
 30Sergey Don
 MetaTrader 4

 
 31Alexander Laur
 MetaTrader 5 

 
 32Natalya Kostenko MetaTrader 4  
 
 33Aleksey Vakhrushev ?  
 34Oleg Tsarkov
 MetaTrader 5
 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/288311 
 35Uladzimir Kirychenka MetaTrader 5 - планируется
  
 36mmmoguschiy-new
   
 37Renat Akhtyamov MetaTrader 4  
 38Roman Shiredchenko   
 39Andrey Sharov
 MetaTrader 5  
Sparring Demo-account MQ
Sparring Demo-account MQ
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В конкурсе могут принимать участие только верифицированные пользователи форума Допускается автоматическая и ручная торговля на платформе или Нет ограничений на размер торгового лота, количество закрытых позиций - не менее 10 К моменту завершения конкурса 28.04.2017 все участники обязаны закрыть открытые позиции Победитель будет определён по...
[Deleted]  

seem like VigorCompetitionDemo will be the champion.

with growth 626.7% currently.



 
forextime8:

seem like VigorCompetitionDemo will be the champion.

with growth 626.7% currently.



It looks like it will be
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