USD/JPY Analysis - page 24
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USD/JPY is not really participating in the volatile environment today. Pair keeps trading around 112.10.
Usd/Jpy initial gap has been recovered, 113.00 will be critical resistance level.
USD/JPY finally broke out above the last high at 113.46 and I think that next target will be at least 114.00 - 114.36.
USD/JPY did find some resistance at 113.70. Considering the hanging man bar and the spinning top bar at that level there might be some retracement, but I still think the overall trend is bullish.