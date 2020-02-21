USD/JPY Analysis - page 24

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There is a pullback from 112.45 and I think USD/JPY could retrace to 111.70 - 111.60 in the near future.
 
Diana Jackson:
There is a pullback from 112.45 and I think USD/JPY could retrace to 111.70 - 111.60 in the near future.
so ur technically saying we should sell in the long term 
 

USD/JPY is not really participating in the volatile environment today. Pair keeps trading around 112.10.

 
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USD/JPY continues rallying. I think it will reach 113.00 as a first target in the foreseeable future.
 

Usd/Jpy initial gap has been recovered, 113.00 will be critical resistance level.

 
USD/JPY reached a high of 112.94. I think that if it breaks out above 113.00 we could see it reach 114.35.
 
USD/JPY has formed a shooting star bar on the H1 time frame at 113.25 so we might see some retracement, but I think the overall trend remains bullish.
 

USD/JPY finally broke out above the last high at 113.46 and I think that next target will be at least 114.00 - 114.36.

 

USD/JPY did find some resistance at 113.70. Considering the hanging man bar and the spinning top bar at that level there might be some retracement, but I still think the overall trend is bullish.

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