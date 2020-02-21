USD/JPY Analysis - page 17
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USDJPY D1 Currency meter
How do you get your nihilist CSM to work mine is only showing me straight lines
USDJPY Monthly & Weekly supoort and resistance
It is up 7% in the last couple of weeks. And it will not stop
USDJPY is heading for 111.000 area before its next leg down.