USD/JPY Analysis - page 17

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USD/JPY finally fell to 108.50. I think it will rebound from this level or from 108.30 and climb back to 109.50 - 109.60.
 
fxtelegram_:
USDJPY D1 Currency meter

How do you get your nihilist CSM to work mine is only showing me straight lines
 
I opened a long position at 108.20 and my target is at 109.00 as I thought the pair would rebound from that support. Considering the bullish spinning top bar on the H4 time frame at that level, it probably will.
 

USDJPY Monthly & Weekly supoort and resistance


 
I closed my long at 109.00 as I intended to and then I shorted after the pair formed the bearish spinning top bar on the H4 time frame below 109.20. I think next target is 108.20 again.
 
whisperer:
It is up 7% in the last couple of weeks. And it will not stop
The usd_/jpy currency extend losses from the previous day and retreated to 108.13 yen its lowest since mid November the USD continues to edge lower the USD also looks shaky technically after slipping below the 200 day moving average of 109.00 yen surgest  to sell with stop 77 pip with month targets 101.60 

 
USDJPY is heading for 111.000 area before its next leg down.
 
kmartyn:
USDJPY is heading for 111.000 area before its next leg down.
111.60-111.70
 
It rebounded from 108.30. I managed to close my short relatively on time, but I haven't opened another long. While the pair is bearish, I suspect that it will begin a sideways consolidation above 108.20 - 108.30.
 
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