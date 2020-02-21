USD/JPY Analysis - page 21
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Yesterday usdjpy figured bearish candle, but now seems if look on H1 on consolidation area
and still have two scenario if break low will continue bearish but if break high might will rebound
Usd/Jpy is consolidating around 110/112 area, the pair is waiting for NFPs this week while lacking of directional strength.