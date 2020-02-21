USD/JPY Analysis - page 21

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I expected a breakout to the downside but the pair rallied and even formed a new high at 112.12. The closest target is at 112.55, but I doubt the rally will end there.
 

Yesterday usdjpy figured bearish candle, but now seems if look on H1 on consolidation area

and still have two scenario if break low will continue bearish but if break high might will rebound

 
112.55 and next 113.08
 
Very volatile trading in the closing hours of the week. Expecting the volatility to continue in the start of the next one.
 
Usd/Jpy is consolidating around 110/112 area, the pair is waiting for NFPs this week while lacking of directional strength.
 
csc2009:
Usd/Jpy is consolidating around 110/112 area, the pair is waiting for NFPs this week while lacking of directional strength.
I agree. It's very range-bound and that range is getting tighter and tighter. A big movement will require a catalyst in the form of news like the NFP.
 
I shorted a while ago, I think USD/JPY will reach the local low at 110.20. Also, a breakout below that support could be the beginning of a drop to 109.50 or even 109.00.
 

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Movement on usdjpy still move on narrow movement I see, yesterday occured doji candle daily which closed candle on center of bodi candle that giving information movement still  balance between demand and supply, but use H1 pattern movement on pair is bearish pattern
 

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