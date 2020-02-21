USD/JPY Analysis - page 22
USD/JPY rebounded from 110.50 but I managed to close my short on time. I haven't opened a long position as I should have though. Now I am waiting for the next signal.
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts CatFx50 FOREX - Trends, forecasts
USD/JPY at 110.85 down from 111.70 after the release of the US NFP and Jobs data.
Usd/Jpy fell sharply after London Bridge terror attack, the pair enter correction mood around 110.40/50 before another bearish breakout. Support can be found around 110.20.
USD/JPY is stuck in a very tight range after the major drop last week. I think there might be a breakout below 110.20 but I will wait for that before I short again.
Eurusd/gbpusd USD/CAD Analysis You can finally quit
USD/JPY will soon reach the support at 109.00. I think that it will continue depreciating toward the strong support visible on the weekly time frame at 108.60 – 108.00.
I think that the overall trend is bearish and the pair will reach 108.00 eventually, but for the moment it rebounded from 109.10. We might see it rally to 110.00 again in the short term.
what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade? Eurusd/gbpusd USD/CAD Analysis
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