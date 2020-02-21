USD/JPY Analysis - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
~109.48
USD/JPY seems to have consolidated around the weekly close at 111.50. The pair need to break either 111 or 112 in order for one of the camps to take control.
I agree, the pair is showing no clear directional strength, how Usd/Jpy will develop its direction depend on Fed's monetary policy outcome this Wednesday.