USD/JPY Analysis - page 18

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108.13 and next 106.55
 
USD/JPY is having a time of consolidation as price continues to trade sideways. 
 
A huge gap up has closed a bit after the first round of French election result, but rally still intact and the pair stay above 110 level. The gap could be fully closed, focus stay on French election.
 
I think that for the moment USD/JPY will attempt to recover the bullish gap. I opened a short position with target 109.30.
 
Diana Jackson:
I think that for the moment USD/JPY will attempt to recover the bullish gap. I opened a short position with target 109.30.


~109.48

m15

 
 
The pair recovered the gap only partway before rebounding from 109.59. It is still rallying and I think it will test 112.00 next.
 
USD/JPY seems to have consolidated around the weekly close at 111.50. The pair need to break either 111 or 112 in order for one of the camps to take control.
 
it is nice try
 
Ari Goldman:
USD/JPY seems to have consolidated around the weekly close at 111.50. The pair need to break either 111 or 112 in order for one of the camps to take control.

I agree, the pair is showing no clear directional strength, how Usd/Jpy will develop its direction depend on Fed's monetary policy outcome this Wednesday.
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