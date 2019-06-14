USD/CAD Analysis - page 58
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Can anyone tell me where my yesterday and today's posts are with screenshots?
If this is a failure on the site I renew them, but if it was intentional deletion by a moderator, then please provide your justification.
Yesterday's analysis:
Today's M5 analysis:
Can anyone tell me where my yesterday and today's posts are with screenshots?
If this is a failure on the site I renew them, but if it was intentional deletion by a moderator, then please provide your justification.
Yesterday's analysis:
Today's M5 analysis:
You are posting screenshots with no explanation about what they are telling you.
Where is the analysis?
Loonie gapped down at open but quickly jumped to fill it. We may see a push down and the 1.3050 is expected to hold.
A down move will be considered opportunity to buy with an initial stop @ 1.3030
Sellers should have a stop set above Friday's high around 1.3120