USD/CAD Analysis - page 58

New comment
 
USD/CAD continues consolidating below 1.3135 and it has even formed a hanging man candlestick at that level on the weekly time-frame. The question is whether there will be a breakout or the pair will bounce off from the resistance.
 
The sideways consolidation continues. Next target will likely be at 1.3100 again.
 
The USDCAD is above immediate resistance. 1.3225 is a good short entry level if reached. 
 
It broke out above 1.3160 and it will likely continue rising. Next target is likely around 1.3200.
 

Can anyone tell me where my yesterday and today's posts are with screenshots?

If this is a failure on the site I renew them, but if it was intentional deletion by a moderator, then please provide your justification.

Yesterday's analysis:

 Today's M5 analysis:


 
Philipp Negreshniy:

Can anyone tell me where my yesterday and today's posts are with screenshots?

If this is a failure on the site I renew them, but if it was intentional deletion by a moderator, then please provide your justification.

Yesterday's analysis:

 Today's M5 analysis:


You are posting screenshots with no explanation about what they are telling you.

Where is the analysis?

 
USD/CAD is bearish for now and it may continue falling. Next target is likely at 1.3000.
 
It bounced off from 1.3050 and it is still consolidating sideways, next target is likely at 1.3140.
 

Loonie gapped down at open but quickly jumped to fill it. We may see a push down and the 1.3050 is expected to hold.

A down move will be considered opportunity to buy with an initial stop @ 1.3030

Sellers should have a stop set above Friday's high  around 1.3120

 
The USDCAD is oscillating around the 1.3100 level without taking a clear direction. To the upside, the 1.3200 level could act as resistance. To the downside, the 1.3000 level could act as support.
1...515253545556575859606162
New comment