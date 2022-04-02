Eur/usd - page 636
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to drop with a wide range but found enough buying pressure near 1.1352 to trim all of its losses and closed near the high of the day, however, closed within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10-day moving average that should act as a dynamic support although is trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1555, the 50-day moving average at 1.1544 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1384 (support), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (support) and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1232 (Support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction consequently closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close within Mondays’ range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair continues to trade above the 10-day moving average that should act as a dynamic support although is trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1555, the 50-day moving average at 1.1541 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1392 (support), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (support) and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1232 (Support).
EUR/USD: The fundamental picture around the Democrats winning could support the bullish mood around the pair, long-term. On the upside, current levels are important. If the pair manages to break them, we can expect 1.1600 soon. On the flip side major supports are 1.1380, followed by 1.1300.
The Euro took out all the stops until it finally found good sellers at 1.1500
1.1400 is showing strong support and should it hold, a test of the high is expected.
I won't be surprised to see the euro range bound between 1.1400 & 1.1500 during the euro session prior to the FOMC statement
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rallied with wide range b7ut found enough selling pressure near 1.1500 to trim most of its gains and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close within Tuesdays’ range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair continues to trade above the 10-day moving average that should act as a dynamic support although is trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1555, the 50-day moving average at 1.1537 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1390 (support), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (support) and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1232 (Support).
Hey dear members...
Could you please tell me wich NEWS of economic calender will have a big impact on the EUR/USD
Like yesterday the USD Unemployment Rate (FEB), USD Change in Non-farm Payrolls (FEB)?
I need to know wich news will make the eur fall or rise that much !
Thx
every week is diferent the best way is to consult an economical calendar every week
End of day 8/nov/18
The end of day chart shows how euro stayed above the 1.1400 level as expected but did not have much strength to test the previous day high.
After FOMC statement, the euro continued dropping until it found support @ 1.1350.
Day start S&R levels 9/nov/18
The euro has dropped nicely so a bounce to 1.1400 is possible. Sellers are waiting there and above at 1.1445 if it gets there