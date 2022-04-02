Eur/usd - page 629
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally with a wide range but found enough selling pressure near 1.1795 to erase all of its gains and closed near the low of the day, however, closed within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1906 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1706 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally with a narrow range but found enough selling pressure near 1.1795 to trim some of its gains and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close within Mondays’ range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1903 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1720 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally but found enough resistance near the 1.1795 to erase all of its gains and closed near the low of the day, however, managed to close within Tuesdays’ range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1900 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1725 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD dived with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Wednesday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 50-day moving average, that should provide a dynamic support but closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1710 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1592 (support) and a daily support at 1.1555.