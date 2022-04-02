Eur/usd - page 629

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The growth of EUR/USD seems limited to 1.1800.
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally with a wide range but found enough selling pressure near 1.1795 to erase all of its gains and closed near the low of the day, however, closed within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.

 

The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1906 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1706 (support).

 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally with a narrow range but found enough selling pressure near 1.1795 to trim some of its gains and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close within Mondays’ range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.

 

The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1903 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1720 (support).

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AS long as it is below 1776, I have the EURUSD heading to 1736.eur 
 
Closing all the positions in two hours, because of uncertainty and volatility, surrounding FOMC rate decision.
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally but found enough resistance near the 1.1795 to erase all of its gains and closed near the low of the day, however, managed to close within Tuesdays’ range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.

 

The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, that should provide a dynamic support, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: key level at 1.1915 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.1900 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily support at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.1725 (support).

 
EUR/USD: Yesterday's rate hike wasn't a big surprise - it was almost fully calculated in the price of the pair. But, today's 2,3 German inflation is another thing - I wonder how would markets interpret the data...
 
The drop on the EURUSD brings the pair below the 55 day EMA at the 1.1649 level, but the 1.1600 level may act as support. In case of pulling back up, the 1.1700 level may act as resistance.
 
1.1633 is an important support level for EUR/USD. If the pair manages to pierse it, the next target is 1.1600.
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD dived with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Wednesday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair is trading above the 50-day moving average, that should provide a dynamic support but closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1710 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1592 (support) and a daily support at 1.1555.

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