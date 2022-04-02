Eur/usd - page 645
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And on the Foundation, we should now expect continued volatility and uncertainty, as both regions pour billions of dollars of liquidity into their economies. And in both regions, the number of infected people is growing. In this regard, it is interesting to know the figures for unemployment in Europe. It is obvious that we are approaching a period when economies will start reporting their losses. And, depending on the release of data, the markets will act accordingly.
My EUR/USD forecast. Monday/Tuesday I'll try open SELL position at 1.1095.
H4 MA200 level 1.1095 is support.