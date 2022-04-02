Eur/usd - page 637
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rise but quickly found enough selling pressure to reverse and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Wednesday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed below the 10-day moving average that should act as a dynamic resistance although is trading below the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1555, the 50-day moving average at 1.1530 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1379 (resistance), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (support) and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1232 (Support).
Levels for day starting 11/11/18
Friday trading saw the euro continue its drop to 1.1313 without a correction.
Sunday opened with a gap and tested fridays low & is currently sitting just above it.
I am not expecting it to go too far down with buyers lined up @ 1.302, 1.1294 all the way to 1.1274
Once I see a buy signal I expect the euro to go as far as 1.1380 with more sellers sitting @ 1.1400 & 1.1420. I will be looking out for a sell signal at around those levels
On the last Friday’s session, the EURUSD fell with a barrow range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Thursday’s range, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading below the 10, 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.1555, a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1379 (resistance), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (resistance), a daily support 1.1236 and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1189 (Support).
End of Day
Euro took out all the stops on its way down and is now resting just above the 1.1200 round number.
Lets see what to expect on tuesday.
Although the euro is in a down trend, buying volume is starting to build up. Should we see a bounce, the sellers sitting @ 1.1329 & 1.1355 will be expected to absorb the buying volume and push the market back down.
On the downside, 1.1200 is a strong number and further support seen @ 1.1187, 1.1170, 1.1155 through to 1.1099
On yesterday session, the EURUSD dived with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Fridays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading below the 10, 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.1555, a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1350 (resistance), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (resistance), a daily support 1.1236 and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1189 (Support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a narrow range but closed near the high of the day, however, closed within Mondays’ range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading below the 10, 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.1555, a daily resistance at 1.1459, the 10-day moving average at 1.1346 (resistance), a 2018 low at 1.1300 (resistance), a daily support 1.1236 and 100 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1189 (Support).