Eur/usd - page 630

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The Euro lost a lot this week, with no important data I think the direction will continue to point South at the most until the NFPs next Friday.
 


EUR/USD: On the defensive after bearish outside week reversal, focus on Italy news


EUR/USD charted a bearish outside reversal last week, signaling an end of the rally from August lows.
Italy-Germany yield differential may continue to rise on fears that Italy may be downgraded at a time when the ECB is about to begin the QE taper.

 

On the last Friday’s session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough buying pressure near 1.1570 to trim some of its losses and close in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close below Thursday’s low, which suggests a bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair is trading above the 50-day moving average, that should provide a dynamic support but closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1699 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1594 (support) and a daily support at 1.1555.

 
EUR/USD had a bearish momentum last week, making the bottom at 1.1569. The downward rally was triggered by the bearish pin bar at the daily EMA 200, formed on September 24, but stopped at the trendline. The outlook is descending to test 1.1530 in a near perspective. A clear breakthrough and daily closure below this zone could open the doors to 1.1430 before the target in the 1.1300 area this week. The first resistance is 1.1650, whose breakthrough may interrupt the bear phase. But the longer the couple stays below 1.1725, I prefer the bearish scenario.
 
This is my Outlook for EURUSD
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rise with a narrow range but found enough selling pressure near 1.1625 to erase all of its gains and closed near the low of the day, however, closed within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.

 

The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1667 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1592 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1459.

 
The Euro dipped a lot today. I'd be looking to go long at 1.14-1.1390.
 
Euro/usd found support at 1.1500.

 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a wide range but found enough buying pressure near 1.1505 to trim some of its losses and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition, managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50 and the 200-day moving averages, all should provide a dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: daily resistance at 1.1829, 61.8 Fibonacci expansion at 1.1795 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.1753, a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.1653 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1593 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1459.

 
The US dollar continues to surge, pressuring its peers. Let's see if the NFPs tomorrow strengthen its position in the market.
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