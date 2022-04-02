Eur/usd - page 545
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EUR/USD showed some vital signs after the release of gloomy macro data from the United States and moved higher to test 1.0630 level. Following the inicial excitement the pair is now calm and currently is trading at 1.0625. Key resistance ramains 1.0630, while fisrt support is seen at 1.0570.
On the last Friday’s session the EURUSD went back and forward with a narrow range and without any clear direction but closed near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close within Thursday’s range, which suggests a being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair closed again below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance and is also trading below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.0653 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.0625 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0622, and a Fibonacci retracement at 1.0584 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Friday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair closed above the 10 day moving average that should provide dynamic support but is trading below the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.0654 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0622, the 10-day moving average at 1.0616 (support) and a Fibonacci retracement at 1.0584 (support).
The re-opening after Ester Holidays brought sharp rally for the EUR/USD, mostly fueled by the UK PM Theresa May announcment for general elections. The pair is currently trading at 1.0730 with technical indicators confirming the bullish trend. Strong resistance is seen at 1.0740 and in case of conquering it, next bulls’ target is seen at 1.0780.
The euro remained steady at $1.0639 but the USD continue to be on a sluggish movement as the Gold continues to rise.
EUR/USD
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied again with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support although is still trading below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0789 (resistance), a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (support), the 50-day moving average at 1.0656 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.0625 (support) and a daily support at 1.0622.
EUR/USD was trading elevated today and marked daily high at 1.0737, having prevailed the sentiment on Fed’s beige book for April. Technically speaking this bid is a kind of continuation of the upside corrective rebound. Looking to downside, strong support is seen at 1.0675.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a narrow range and closed near the low of the day, however managed to close within Tuesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support although is still trading below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0787 (resistance), a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (support), the 50-day moving average at 1.0658 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.0638 (support) and a daily support at 1.0622.