Eur/usd - page 540
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD tried to rally but found enough selling pressure at 1.0771 to give all of its gains back to the market and closed in the red, near the low of the day, however closed within Friday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support but continues to trade below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0853 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.0819, daily support at 1.0713, the 10-day moving average at 1.0690 (support), the 50-day moving average at 1.0656 (support), a daily support at 1.0622, other daily support at 1.0527 and other daily support at 1.0462.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support but continues to trade below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0851 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.0819, the 10-day moving average at 1.0714 (support), daily support at 1.0713, the 50-day moving average at 1.0658 (support), a daily support at 1.0622, other daily support at 1.0527 and other daily support at 1.0462.
SELL EU
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EUR/USD was seen today hovering around 1.08 handle, but couldn’t move higher than 1.0825. The H1 chart is showing bearish indicators, while on the H4 chart they are keeping the bullish bias. This is to confirm that the pair is entering in corrective mode.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rallied but found enough selling pressure at 1.0819 a daily resistance to reverse and closed near the low of the day, although managed to close within Tuesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support but continues to trade below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0849 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.0819, the 10-day moving average at 1.0726 (support), daily support at 1.0713, the 50-day moving average at 1.0658 (support), a daily support at 1.0622, other daily support at 1.0527 and other daily support at 1.0462.
EUR/USD retreated from the highs marked this week to currently trade at 1.0780. First support is located at 1.0768 and next at 1.0717. Resistance is seen at 1.0825 and in case if breaking it, the pair might go higher towards 1.0870.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction and closed in the red but in the middle of the daily range, in addition managed to close within Wednesday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is trading above the 10 and the 50-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support but continues to trade below the 200-day moving average that should act as dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 200-day moving average at 1.0847 (resistance), daily resistance at 1.0819, the 10-day moving average at 1.0736 (support), daily support at 1.0713, the 50-day moving average at 1.0659 (support), a daily support at 1.0622, other daily support at 1.0527 and other daily support at 1.0462.