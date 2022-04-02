Eur/usd - page 543
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Lately the EUR/USD pair is caught in tight range but according to the technical readings on the four-hour time frame the risk remains towards downwards. The pair is experiencing difficulties to puch higher above the the 20-day SMA, which is tending to south currenlty. RSI has switched to bullish mode, but yet is below mid-lines, while stochastic is caught in the middle and is trending to lows. Whereas the pair is standing still we should consider the key support level at 1.0620, as in case of breaking it, bears would be poised to chase 1.0565.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found yet again enough support at 1.0642 to reverse and close near the high of the day, however the currency pair closed within Tuesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 50-day moving average that should provide a dynamic support, however is still trading below 10 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.0900, the 200-day moving average at 1.0825 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0819, the 10-day moving average at 1.0728 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0713, the 50-day moving average at 1.0657 (support) and a daily support at 1.0622.
EUR/USD was trading quite yesterday and remained flat around 1.0645. NFP data today might not bring strong impact on markets. The pair will try to test the support line at 1.0590.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially tried to rise but found enough selling pressure around Wednesday open at 1.0679 to reverse and close near the low of the day, however the currency pair closed within Wednesdays range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading below the 10, the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: The 200-day moving average at 1.0823 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0819, the 10-day moving average at 1.0709 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0713, the 50-day moving average at 1.0657 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0622 and a Fibonacci retracement at 1.0584 (support).
The US NFP report today pushed the US dollar to donwards agains the major rivals and set the chances of an adance limited. EUR/USD remains within the well-known weekly range and finds difficulties to move above 1.0670 area.
April may be a crucial month for the EUR/USD...
The technical outlook for EUR/USD remains bearish. A breach of 1.0525 could lead the pair towards 1.0455 and 1.0390. Looking to the upside only break above the 100-DMA at 1.0630 might bring back bulls with aiming the psychological level at 1.0700.
On the last Friday’s session the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close below Thursday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading below the 10, the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch are: the 50-day moving average at 1.0655 (resistance), the 10-day moving average at 1.0681 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.0622, a Fibonacci retracement at 1.0584 (support) and other Fibonacci retracement at 1.0527 (support).