Eur/usd - page 548
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On the last Friday’s session the EURUSD initially rose with a wide range but found enough selling pressure near year high to give back most of its initial gains but managed to close in the green, in the middle of the daily range, in addition the currency pair closed within Thursday’s range, which suggests a being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, and the 10-day moving average at 1.0841 (support) and the 200-day moving average at 1.0773 (support).
The EUR/USD pair remains in short term uptrend, despite the recent consolidation mode from the last six sessions of 1.0820 and 1.0950. Key resistance is seen at 1.0930 – 1.0950 area and in case bulls succeed to conquer it, next target is the psychological barrier at 1.1000. Looking to downwards, major support stands at 1.0855 and next one is located at 1.0820.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition the currency pair managed to close within Friday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, and the 10-day moving average at 1.0860 (support) and the 200-day moving average at 1.0771 (support).
It was yet another quite day for the EUR/USD pair, with price hovering around 1.0900. In the short term the pair remains caught within the well know range.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, and the 10-day moving average at 1.0881 (support) and the 200-day moving average at 1.0769 (support).
EURUSD is expected to stay inside recent range, 1.0880-1.0940 until today's FOMC event where volatility and new direction is expected...
Strategy for today : Fade the range extremes until FOMC where we would buy the breakout. Stay tuned!
The last Fed’s meeting occured to be quite bored, rates remain unchanged with no clues for further move. The EUR/USD pair closed the day slightly below 1.0900 with neutral short term outlook.
Latest scenario of EUR/USD
On yesterday session, the EURUSD dived with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition closed below Tuesday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed shy below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is still trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, and the 10-day moving average at 1.0897 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0819 and the 200-day moving average at 1.0767 (support).