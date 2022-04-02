Eur/usd - page 547
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EUR/USD started Tuesday in quite consolidation keeping range around 1.0865 – 1.0870 area. Bulls are gathering poewr for next leg higher, facing tomorrow’s US tax reform plans announcement.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD opened with a massive gap up and fell with a wide range but found enough support at 1.0819 to trim half of its losses, closing in the middle of the daily range, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Friday’s high, which suggests a bullish momentum.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.0780 (support), a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.0712 (support).
EURUSD H4 Currency meter
In the early Asian session bulls conquered the key resistance at 1.0950. The EUR/USD pair remains underpinned after the French elections and ahead of the expected hawkish hints from ECB today, the bullish tone is seen to be continued.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), the 200-day moving average at 1.0778 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.0743 (support) and a Fibonacci level at 1.07132 (support).
An analysis covering years
Can be 0.98-1.00 and Can be 1.16-1.19
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction but closed in the red, in the middle of the daily range, in addition closed within Tuesday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, the 200-day moving average at 1.0777 (support), and the 10-day moving average at 1.0773 (support).
Ahead of German CPI and ECB decision today, the EUR/USD pair is struck in tight range between 1.0900 – 1.0920. Major resistance remains 1.0950 while first support is located at 1.0900.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction again but closed near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair closed within Wednesdays range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is now trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: daily resistance 1.1097, key level at 1.0970 (resistance), a daily support at 1.0900, and the 10-day moving average at 1.0799 (support) and the 200-day moving average at 1.0777 (support).
EUR/USD closed the week at 1.0896 with having marked fresh high at 1.0950. Tehcnically the short term remains neutral with indicators at around mid-lines and the price hovering around the 20-day SMA.