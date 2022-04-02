Eur/usd - page 551
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Today the EUR/USD pair was challenged by the key level at 1.1000, but couldn’t conquer it. However technical indicators on the 4-hour time frame are keeping bullish stance and in the short-term we may expect euro bulls to push higher.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Friday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1097, Year high at 1.1021 (resistance), a key level at 1.0970 (support), the 10-day moving average at 1.0940 (support) and a daily support at 1.0900.
Today the EUR/USD marked highest level since November 9 at 1.1095, supported by the good numbers from the macro data from the euro zone and the weak one from USA. Seems that bulls are determined to conquer the psychological level at 1.1100 and next target is seen at 1.1140.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied but this time with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Monday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1237, other daily resistance at 1.1097, previous wing high at 1.1021 (support), a key level at 1.0970 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.0957 (support).
This Wednesday caused risk aversion all over the financial space having in mind that US assets were set under huge pressure amid Trump’s latest scandals. Following this the EUR/USD pair marked fresh new high at 1.1150. It seems that now euro bulls dominate the trend.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied for the third time in a row, but this time with a narrow range and closed near the high of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close above Tuesday’s high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.1237, daily support at 1.1097, previous wing high at 1.1021 (support), a key level at 1.0970 (support) and the 10-day moving average at 1.0962 (support).