Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - page 46

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Hello,

Do you think it could be possible to convert this indicator into a MT5 version.

Obvisouly, it doesnt seem to exist yet.

As far as I understand, this indicator was developped by Mladen.

Thanks for your kindness.. :)

Files:
TMA5CG.mq4  10 kb
 

Hey guys, great work here, thank you very much!

Do you have or can you convert the Drake Delayed Stochastic indicator?

I'm also looking for an MTF version of this for both MT4 and MT5 if you have one that would be great!

CHEERS!

 
Hi All , May i kindly check if anyone seen the MT5 mq5 version of this MT4 Stoch_Points mql4 attached or any kind souls can convert to MT5 ? Sincerely Appreciated
Files:
Stoch_Points.zip  39 kb
 

dear mladen

Do you have  Stochastic MTF version with close/close and interpolate function for mt5 ?

 
Mladen!
Bro ....
I need this as MT5....
Please...........
Files:
Trix4Kids.mq4  12 kb
 
Nathan Johnston:

Hey guys, great work here, thank you very much!

Do you have or can you convert the Drake Delayed Stochastic indicator?

I'm also looking for an MTF version of this for both MT4 and MT5 if you have one that would be great!

CHEERS!

"Drake Delay Stochastic"

Man,the ver you are behind,is wrongly coded and can repaint as per mladen's saying

here is perfectly coded ver by Mladen though not mtf

any way "Drake Delay Stochastic" and "Doda Stoch" indicators are same thing with different names and all old enough,try finding some latest mladen's versions "Double smoothed stochastic" there are a lot around - of course including interpolated mtf,alerts,arrows,level cross and or signal crossing signaling capabilities and a lot more too

1

an "DSS" double smooth stochastic (mladen's ver) example here too

dss

 

Hello Master Mntiwana!!

Its possible get this indicator mult time frame mt5 ?

Tks!!


Files:
rmo.mq5  8 kb
 

Hallo Mr. Mladen,

I have some indicator but it for MT4, could you please help me to convert them to MT5 platform.

High appreciate!

<ex4 files deleted>

 
sinhpham1219 #:

<ex4 files deleted>

You need to attach the mq4 files.

 
oh sorry, i only have ex4 file, i dont have mq4 file. that my problem
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