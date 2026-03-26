Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - page 46
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Hello,
Do you think it could be possible to convert this indicator into a MT5 version.
Obvisouly, it doesnt seem to exist yet.
As far as I understand, this indicator was developped by Mladen.
Thanks for your kindness.. :)
Hey guys, great work here, thank you very much!
Do you have or can you convert the Drake Delayed Stochastic indicator?
I'm also looking for an MTF version of this for both MT4 and MT5 if you have one that would be great!
CHEERS!
dear mladen
Do you have Stochastic MTF version with close/close and interpolate function for mt5 ?
Bro ....
I need this as MT5....
Please...........
Hey guys, great work here, thank you very much!
Do you have or can you convert the Drake Delayed Stochastic indicator?
I'm also looking for an MTF version of this for both MT4 and MT5 if you have one that would be great!
CHEERS!
"Drake Delay Stochastic"
Man,the ver you are behind,is wrongly coded and can repaint as per mladen's saying
here is perfectly coded ver by Mladen though not mtf
any way "Drake Delay Stochastic" and "Doda Stoch" indicators are same thing with different names and all old enough,try finding some latest mladen's versions "Double smoothed stochastic" there are a lot around - of course including interpolated mtf,alerts,arrows,level cross and or signal crossing signaling capabilities and a lot more too
an "DSS" double smooth stochastic (mladen's ver) example here too
Hello Master Mntiwana!!
Its possible get this indicator mult time frame mt5 ?
Tks!!
Hallo Mr. Mladen,
I have some indicator but it for MT4, could you please help me to convert them to MT5 platform.
High appreciate!
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You need to attach the mq4 files.