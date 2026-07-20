Market Statistics (Volume Histogram, VWAP with SD bands) - page 29
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Elite indicators :)
William Snyder, 2012.01.28 09:54
Maybe this will be of some use for you Simba,or maybe a starting point, the bands are using Volume Ma with jurik(no ticks though), the profile is using ticks selectable by user, the market profile(mp) is basically in the include file and library files, called by the indicator. The mp has 2 modes, mode 1 is using one or all three trading sessions, the mode 2 you can make your own time called by csv file. From what i remember of J-Charts, using mp in text mode seems similar.
Volumes Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Based on the iVolumes indicator: the user puts the “Horizontal line” graphic object (OBJ_HLINE) in the indicator window. When the indicator reaches or crosses this line, a sound will be played and Alert will be issued.
Settings:
Hi!
I am wondering if it is still possible to download version 6_2 and 7 of the Market Statistics indicator?
Thanks
Hi!
I am wondering if it is still possible to download version 6_2 and 7 of the Market Statistics indicator?
Thanks
Here you are!
Has anyone seen MIDAS Top/Bottom finder for MT5 or tried to code it based on the TradeStation code as below?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vsa learning club
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.20 08:37
Volume Extremes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
We can use this indicator for trading to place the levels (please note that the levels are dynamically changed so it is necessary to re-place the levels in periodical way), for example:
Learn how to design a trading system by Accumulation/Distribution (AD)
Learn how to design a trading system by Volumes
Welcome to this new article in our series about learning how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical indicator. Here is a new important technical indicator that gives us insights about a different perspective in the market - the Volumes indicator. We will cover this indicator through the following topics:
Any idea how to code deviation bands as below or at least how to calculate?
MIDAS/AC Normal Deviation Bands
Developed by Andrew Coles, PhD, the indicator is a significant improvement over the MIDAS Standard Deviation Bands in so far as it avoids the rapid and excessive fanning problem associated with the indicator. Consequently, it can be anchored correctly to trends while its improved fitting methodology also allows it to be fit to larger trend pullbacks.