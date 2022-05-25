Vsa learning club - page 7
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Background Check
ok i did my homework on the very important subject of background checks(ie..looking at the background) Now we know and have heard from the experts over and over again the importance of looking at the background...so i set out to define just how thats done..after several emails , phone calls and digging heres what i came up with...
When they talk about looking in the background, what you are looking for is where was there Ultra high / V ery High volume activity in the background. Look at your volume Histogram and see where you have high volume bars.
Thats the area's you should be taking note of when PA re appoach's . Thats how strengh and weakness is derived.
so lets pull up a chart and do a little exercise...another piece of advise i got that was similiar to the above was to look at UH and High volume Wide spread bars....
below is the daily EU...ive marked each of the UH volume bars and corresponding candles...ive drawn a horizontal line at the close of each of the candles... these lines are our support and resistance "triggers"...since SM(smart money) clearly was very involved in these areas , we are very interested in price action at or near these areas.we will definately be talking about triggers down the road...now we know the close is very important( the most important even) but the high and low of these candles can be equally important..we see price on the daily has pushed through our highest horizontal line which happens to be the highest volume bar close in the past...now im not going to go into this any further today . this was just about how we basically look at the background...we will be doing this on all the TF were looking at....as go on we'll put it all in play....
please add anything concerning background that you may know or have learned...we are always looking for 1 of 3 things using vsa ...SOS(signs of strength)...SOW (signs of weakness)...or signs that proffesional money is not active at the moment...somewhere in there were also gonna learn how to ID accumalation(SOS) and Distribution (SOW)...best regards, john
Our next goal is gonna be to go through all the SOW and all the SOS as taught by the master class videos..i cant share the videos directly but i will share my notes from each of them...its great stuff..when were done we should all have an exhaustive amount of knowledge on vsa methodology..regards, john
cm spresd 2 symbol - indicator for MetaTrader 4
When trading on a pair trading strategy, sometimes you need to know how the spread on the history of each instrument behaved. The cm spresd 2 symbol indicator displays the spread for 2 instruments in real time. Those. shows only that part of the story on which it is installed.
Volume custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
First, open the indicator on the M1 chart and wait for the data to load. Then change the timeframe.
There are two types of calculations availabl:
Volume Extremes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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