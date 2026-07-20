Market Statistics (Volume Histogram, VWAP with SD bands) - page 30
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Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.28 20:28
Volume Average percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This version is a sort of normalized version - since it shows Volume as a percent compared to the Average Volume over a chosen period.
With MetaTrader 5 now you can chose if the volume used is going to be tick volumes or real volumes. Percentage breakouts compared to average volume are marked with different colors.
The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 3): Expert Standard Deviation Channel
The explorer’s goal is to look deeper into things, to experiment, and through that process, to discover new ideas. In the previous discussion, I aimed to simplify this journey by laying the foundation and outlining a routine for integrating classes into Expert Advisors. The main objective was to study class interfaces to understand their purpose—and in doing so, recognize how developer comments can make the learning process much easier.
Building an Interactive AnchorFlow Volume Profile Indicator (MTF) in MQL5