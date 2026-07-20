Market Statistics (Volume Histogram, VWAP with SD bands) - page 30

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Market Profile


The forum

  • Market Statistics (Volume Histogram, VWAP with SD bands) - the thread
  • Kevin 'Huddy' Hudson - The Basics of Market Profile - edicational video: post
  • How to use market statistics histogram - the thread
  • market_statistics_jurik indicator (for MT4) - post  
  • Forex Market Profile - the thread  

The articles

CodeBase

Blog

     
    how i can download this indicator available for MT5, can anyone here share the link please 
     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Something Interesting

    Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.28 20:28

    Volume Average percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    Volume Average percent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    This version is a sort of normalized version - since it shows Volume as a percent compared to the Average Volume over a chosen period.

    With MetaTrader 5 now you can chose if the volume used is going to be tick volumes or real volumes. Percentage breakouts compared to average volume are marked with different colors.


     

    The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 3): Expert Standard Deviation Channel

    The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 3): Expert Standard Deviation Channel

    The explorer’s goal is to look deeper into things, to experiment, and through that process, to discover new ideas. In the previous discussion, I aimed to simplify this journey by laying the foundation and outlining a routine for integrating classes into Expert Advisors. The main objective was to study class interfaces to understand their purpose—and in doing so, recognize how developer comments can make the learning process much easier.

    The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 3): Expert Standard Deviation Channel
    The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 3): Expert Standard Deviation Channel
    • 2025.11.03
    • www.mql5.com
    In this discussion, we will develop an Expert Advisor using the CTrade and CStdDevChannel classes, while applying several filters to enhance profitability. This stage puts our previous discussion into practical application. Additionally, I’ll introduce another simple approach to help you better understand the MQL5 Standard Library and its underlying codebase. Join the discussion to explore these concepts in action.
     

    Building an Interactive AnchorFlow Volume Profile Indicator (MTF) in MQL5

    Building an Interactive AnchorFlow Volume Profile Indicator (MTF) in MQL5

    In this article, we build an interactive, anchored multi-timeframe volume profile indicator in MQL5 to address these limitations. The indicator draws the current-timeframe volume profile on the main chart and displays higher-timeframe volume data in a dedicated subwindow. It adapts to zooming and scrolling, responds to user input, and highlights volume dominance by synchronizing LTF and HTF profiles. The indicator uses a lightweight keyboard workflow. Double-click "E" to enter edit mode and set the number of bins. Double-click "S" to save and apply the value. When no input is provided, the indicator gracefully falls back to the last valid value stored in memory, ensuring uninterrupted analysis.
    Building an Interactive AnchorFlow Volume Profile Indicator (MTF) in MQL5
    Building an Interactive AnchorFlow Volume Profile Indicator (MTF) in MQL5
    • 2026.07.20
    • www.mql5.com
    We implement an interactive, anchored multi-timeframe volume profile in MQL5 for MetaTrader 5. The indicator draws the current-timeframe profile on the main chart and a higher timeframe profile in a subwindow, both aligned by a draggable anchor and the visible range. You will learn keyboard-driven bin editing (E/S double-click), robust timeframe validation, viewport-aware updates, and object restoration to build a reliable, synchronized volume workflow.
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