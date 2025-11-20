Pearson correlation - page 7
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Correlation
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Statistical Arbitrage with predictions
Statistical arbitrage is a sophisticated financial strategy that leverages mathematical models to capitalize on price inefficiencies between related financial instruments. Typically applied to stocks, bonds, or derivatives, this approach requires a deep understanding of correlation, cointegration, and the Pearson coefficient, essential tools for identifying and exploiting market opportunities.
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.06 17:27
Good article was published -
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Practical application of correlations in trading
Correlation is a statistical relationship between two or more random variables (or quantities which can be considered random with some acceptable degree of accuracy). Changes in one ore more variables lead to systematic changes of other related variables. The mathematical measure of the correlation of two random variables is the correlation coefficient. If a change in one random variable does not lead to a regular change in the other random variable but leads to a change in another statistical characteristic of this random variable, such a relation is not considered correlation, although it is statistical.
Table of contents
Developing Trading Strategy: Pseudo Pearson Correlation Approach
This article introduces a new indicator built from three oscillators using a modified version of the Pearson correlation function, which we call the Pseudo Pearson Correlation (PPC). The PPC indicator aims to quantify the dynamic relationship between oscillators and apply it within a practical trading strategy.