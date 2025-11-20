Pearson correlation - page 7

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Correlation

The beginning

  1. Correlation indicators: very good thread with some systems, explanations and good usefull indicators.
  2. Chart Transposition Indicator: original thread.
  3. FINEXX Correlation System and EA - the thread 
  4. Currency corelation - the thread.
  5. trend corelation - discussion thread.
  6. Correlation Index - small thread with indicator
  7. complimentary pairs thread 
  8. Cross-Currency Strength: good thread with indicators.
  9. Pearson correlation thread 
  10.  Correlations revisited ... - the thread with interpretations and detailed explanation of 3 prevailing correlations methods with all the particularities and images: Pearson (linear) correlation, Kendall's tau and Spearman's rank correlation
  11. Cluster Indicators thread.
  12. Correlation candles indicator (MT5) - the post. Two possible types of correlation used: Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation
  13. Rank correlations (Pearson and Spearman) indicator (MT5) - the post with original version, the post with fixed version. This indicator is using Pearson correlation and Spearman correlation, besides, it has an option to use some of the 22 price types as well as using floating levels

After

  1. Correlation system thread
  2. Currency Correlations, Part I - the video
  3. Currency Correlations, Part II - the video 
  4. MFCS Currency Correlation Chart - MT5 CodeBase indicator
  5. MT5 CodeBase on HowTo - post with the articles
  6. Multi currency EA ideas - the thread
  7. Forex Correlation Theory thread
 

Statistical Arbitrage with predictions

Statistical arbitrage is a sophisticated financial strategy that leverages mathematical models to capitalize on price inefficiencies between related financial instruments. Typically applied to stocks, bonds, or derivatives, this approach requires a deep understanding of correlation, cointegration, and the Pearson coefficient, essential tools for identifying and exploiting market opportunities.

Pearson Coefficient is a statistical measure that calculates the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables. Values of the Pearson coefficient range from -1 to 1, where 1 signifies a perfect positive linear relationship, -1 a perfect negative linear relationship, and 0 no linear relationship. In statistical arbitrage, a high absolute value of the Pearson coefficient between two assets might suggest a potential trading opportunity, assuming they will revert to a long-term average relationship.
Statistical Arbitrage with predictions
Statistical Arbitrage with predictions
  • www.mql5.com
We will walk around statistical arbitrage, we will search with python for correlation and cointegration symbols, we will make an indicator for Pearson's coefficient and we will make an EA for trading statistical arbitrage with predictions done with python and ONNX models.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.06 17:27

Good article was published - 

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Practical application of correlations in trading 

Practical application of correlations in trading

Correlation is a statistical relationship between two or more random variables (or quantities which can be considered random with some acceptable degree of accuracy). Changes in one ore more variables lead to systematic changes of other related variables. The mathematical measure of the correlation of two random variables is the correlation coefficient. If a change in one random variable does not lead to a regular change in the other random variable but leads to a change in another statistical characteristic of this random variable, such a relation is not considered correlation, although it is statistical.

Practical application of correlations in trading

Table of contents


 

Developing Trading Strategy: Pseudo Pearson Correlation Approach

Developing Trading Strategy: Pseudo Pearson Correlation Approach

This article introduces a new indicator built from three oscillators using a modified version of the Pearson correlation function, which we call the Pseudo Pearson Correlation (PPC). The PPC indicator aims to quantify the dynamic relationship between oscillators and apply it within a practical trading strategy.

Developing Trading Strategy: Pseudo Pearson Correlation Approach
Developing Trading Strategy: Pseudo Pearson Correlation Approach
  • 2025.11.19
  • www.mql5.com
Generating new indicators from existing ones offers a powerful way to enhance trading analysis. By defining a mathematical function that integrates the outputs of existing indicators, traders can create hybrid indicators that consolidate multiple signals into a single, efficient tool. This article introduces a new indicator built from three oscillators using a modified version of the Pearson correlation function, which we call the Pseudo Pearson Correlation (PPC). The PPC indicator aims to quantify the dynamic relationship between oscillators and apply it within a practical trading strategy.
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