EA on Late entry HELP
Richmond Chikotolo:
Can some one assist me? i have any EA that follows the market direction using an Indicator to open trades. my problem is the EA only opens trades when the market is reversing. what code can i use for the EA to open the trades at the
start of the trend in the indicator or at the next candle of the trend. any suggestion will be of my help
Send a message to the EA creator, and ask him if he can modify it to you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can some one assist me? i have any EA that follows the market direction using an Indicator to open trades. my problem is the EA only opens trades when the market is reversing. what code can i use for the EA to open the trades at the
start of the trend in the indicator or at the next candle of the trend. any suggestion will be of my help