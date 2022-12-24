EA on Late entry HELP

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Can some one assist me? i have any EA that follows the market direction using an Indicator to open trades. my problem is the EA only opens trades when the market is reversing. what code can i use for the EA to open the trades at the 

start of the trend in the indicator or at the next candle of the trend. any suggestion will be of my help

 

Late

 
Richmond Chikotolo:

Can some one assist me? i have any EA that follows the market direction using an Indicator to open trades. my problem is the EA only opens trades when the market is reversing. what code can i use for the EA to open the trades at the 

start of the trend in the indicator or at the next candle of the trend. any suggestion will be of my help

 

Send a message to the EA creator, and ask him if he can modify it to you.

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