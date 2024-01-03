Harmonic Zigzags - page 64
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hello Mr Pucio what are indicator you use ? may i get your template ? thanx for your attention
hi Guys
I am new in this forum, but i need your help on the harmonic indicators matters. i really do appreciate your sharing to all the newbies traders up there.
I have few questions:
why some of the ZUP files MQ4 appear greyout in my custom indicators?
when I try to attached to the chart doesn't show at all. why?
i have the latest MT$ platform update 600
can you help?
thank on advance G
Leon
hi Guys
I am new in this forum, but i need your help on the harmonic indicators matters. i really do appreciate your sharing to all the newbies traders up there.
I have few questions:
why some of the ZUP files MQ4 appear greyout in my custom indicators?
when I try to attached to the chart doesn't show at all. why?
i have the latest MT$ platform update 600
can you help?
thank on advance GLeon
Leon
It is due to code incompatibility (new metatrader 4 is not backward compatible with previous builds of metatrader 4)
Anybody have something smaller in size then ZUP, takes to much power on laptop
simple ABCD
I downloaded but the mq is not activating on my platform
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Zigzag indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.20 09:01
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.
Everything about zigzag
Dear friends, coders
I have an idea. Is it possible to add a function to the indicator that will connect the top of the previous candle with the bottom of the next one and show it as a zigzag. I would like to be able to choose the colors and width of the zigzag lines. The same lines can be used as trend lines. Thanks to all!
Hello. Why is my Expert advisor window doesn't save URL. I can do everything but I click okay to save they just disappear and my expert advisor window doesn't display like others. Can someone help me. Have failed to get full access to my EA providers. That's how my EA window looks like.
Maybe it is a problem with read/write rights as administrator.
Try starting the terminal in administrator mode (right click, run as administrator).