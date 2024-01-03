Harmonic Zigzags - page 64

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hello Mr Pucio what are indicator you use ? may i get your template ? thanx for your attention

 

hi Guys

I am new in this forum, but i need your help on the harmonic indicators matters. i really do appreciate your sharing to all the newbies traders up there.

I have few questions:

why some of the ZUP files MQ4 appear greyout in my custom indicators?

when I try to attached to the chart doesn't show at all. why?

i have the latest MT$ platform update 600

can you help?

thank on advance G

Leon

 
leonchulo:
hi Guys

I am new in this forum, but i need your help on the harmonic indicators matters. i really do appreciate your sharing to all the newbies traders up there.

I have few questions:

why some of the ZUP files MQ4 appear greyout in my custom indicators?

when I try to attached to the chart doesn't show at all. why?

i have the latest MT$ platform update 600

can you help?

thank on advance G

Leon

Leon

It is due to code incompatibility (new metatrader 4 is not backward compatible with previous builds of metatrader 4)

 

Anybody have something smaller in size then ZUP, takes to much power on laptop

simple ABCD

 

I downloaded but the mq is not activating on my platform

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Zigzag indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.20 09:01

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.


 

Everything about zigzag

  1. Zigzag indicators thread
  2. GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
  3. ZigZag Channels thread
  4. Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
  5. Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
  6. Zigzag Scalping system thread
  7. Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators 
  8. 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread 
  9. The power of ZigZag (part I). Developing the base class of the indicator - the article (MT5)
  10. The power of ZigZag (part II). Examples of receiving, processing and displaying data - the article (MT5)
 

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Dear friends, coders
I have an idea. Is it possible to add a function to the indicator that will connect the top of the previous candle with the bottom of the next one and show it as a zigzag. I would like to be able to choose the colors and width of the zigzag lines. The same lines can be used as trend lines. Thanks to all!

Files:
m-Candles__button.mq4  14 kb
 
Hello. Why is my Expert advisor window doesn't save URL. I can do everything but I click okay to save they just disappear and my expert advisor window doesn't display like others. Can someone help me. Have failed to get full access to my EA providers. That's how my EA window looks like.
Files:
IMG_20240103_120812_316.jpg  4505 kb
 
Ghari Malcom #:
Hello. Why is my Expert advisor window doesn't save URL. I can do everything but I click okay to save they just disappear and my expert advisor window doesn't display like others. Can someone help me. Have failed to get full access to my EA providers. That's how my EA window looks like.

Maybe it is a problem with read/write rights as administrator.

Try starting the terminal in administrator mode (right click, run as administrator).

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