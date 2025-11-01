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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.12 09:56
Self-adapting algorithm (Part III): Abandoning optimization
Before reading this article, I recommend that you study the second article in the series "Developing a self-adapting algorithm (Part II): Improving efficiency". The methodology applied in the current article differs significantly from everything discussed earlier, but it will be useful to read the previous articles to understand the topic.
Build Self Optmising Expert Advisors in MQL5
Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.03 09:21
Build Self Optimizing Expert Advisors With MQL5 And Python (Part II): Tuning Deep Neural Networks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.10 08:27
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor with MQL5 And Python (Part III): Cracking The Boom 1000 Algorithm
Therefore, most successful traders have created strategies loosely based on only taking buy opportunities when trading the Boom 1000. Recall that the Boom 1000 could fall for 20 mins on the M1 chart, and retrace that entire movement in 1 candle! Therefore, given its overpowered bullish nature, successful traders look to use this to their advantage by attributing more weight to buy setups on the Boom 1000, than they would to a sell setup.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.14 07:43
How to Implement Auto Optimization in MQL5 Expert Advisors
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.20 06:36
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part IV): Stacking Models
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.10 12:34
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part V): Deep Markov Models
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.05 18:56
Self Optimizing Expert Advisor With MQL5 And Python (Part VI): Taking Advantage of Deep Double Descent
Overfitting in machine learning can take on many different forms. Most commonly, it happens when an AI model learns too much of the noise in the data, and fails to make any useful generalizations. This leads to dismal performance when we assess the model on data it has not seen before. There are many techniques that have been developed to mitigate overfitting, but such methods can often prove challenging to implement, especially when you are just getting started on your journey. However, a recent paper, published by a group of diligent Harvard Alumni, suggests that on certain tasks, overfitting may be a problem of the past. This article will walk you through the research paper, and demonstrate how you can build world-class AI models, inline with the world's leading research.
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 13): A Gentle Introduction To Control Theory Using Matrix Factorization