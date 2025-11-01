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Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 14): Viewing Data Transformations as Tuning Parameters of Our Feedback Controller
It is an important control knob in the pipeline that is often hidden away in the shadows of its bigger brothers. Commonly, optimizers or shiny model architectures mainly get the focus and research work, and large amounts of academia are poured into those directions. But little time is spent studying the effects of pre-processing techniques.
Silently, the pre-processing that we apply to the data at hand impacts model performance in ways that can be surprisingly large. Even small percentage improvements made in pre-processing can compound over time and materially affect the profitability and risk of our trading applications.
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 15): Linear System Identification
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 16): Supervised Linear System Identification