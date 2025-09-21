Elite indicators :) - page 270

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Thanks

mladen:
Paul

Here you go

As of rsx : it already had the "new" one in it

regards

Mladen

As always, many thanks Mladen.

 

patona

Of course
regards

Mladen

patona:
Hi Mladen,

it`s possible to add mtf function to this cja-indicator?

Thank you

patona
Files:
force.gif  27 kb
force_histo_amp_mtf.mq4  5 kb
 

Enhancement

mladen:
Paul

Here you go

As of rsx : it already had the "new" one in it

regards

Mladen

Mladen,

Would it be possible to amend the colour coding so that the if it is above the signal line but heading down, or below the signal line and heading up, it is yellow.

Best regards,

Paul.

 

An old one but ... made differently ___________________________

Since I first saw it, I have always liked the idea of a step stochastic. But every single version I have seen (amibroker, treadestation, metatrader) had two very serious flaws
- minimum and maximum average true range are inherited from a previous bar and thus it makes it depend on the number of bars used in calculations (displayed on chart - for example : if you change the number of bars displayed on chart, all of a sudden you are going to get completely different current results - in short, it will repaint) - the rest of the calculations depends on that "inherited" value, and, since with time the minimum and the maximum are just getting bigger (maximum) and smaller (minimum), the "step quality" of the step stochastic is simply lost when big enough number of bars pass (so the step stochastic becomes deformed and is not a "step" stochastic any more on newest bars) Here is an example of what I mean by this : upper is still having regular steps, and the lower already lost them (with more bars it will just become smoother and smoother, and eventually it will have no "steps" at all)
This one solves those issues. The idea is simple - instead of inheriting previous state of ATR minimum and maximums, the minimum and maximum are cheeked in a "Window" number of past bars. That way it is not deformed and is reacting to latest data fairly good. Compared to the "old" ones you will notice that at the beginning they have the same values (since the "old" still did not "deform") but as time passes the differences grow bigger and bigger - that is the effect of not inheriting and in the end of not repainting)
I decided to use window size of 256 bars simply from visual inspection - changing the window size can change the result dramatically and I guess that one should experiment a bit for a right setting of a Window for different symbols

___________________________

PS: default step stochastic uses close for calculations. See an example of median price used instead of close
 

Paul

Made it this way. You can change now the colors for all 4 "states" as you wish

regards

Mladen

stav01:
Mladen,

Would it be possible to amend the colour coding so that the if it is above the signal line but heading down, or below the signal line and heading up, it is yellow.

Best regards,

Paul.
 

Sorry

mladen:
Paul

Made it this way. You can change now the colors for all 4 "states" as you wish

regards Mladen

Sorry Mladen, my request was for rsx + ma + tma abands & mtf.mq4 for the third colour.

Apologies for misunderstanding. Is it possible?

[Deleted]  
 

Paul

I am one drawing buffer short to do that Sorry

regards

Mladen

stav01:
Sorry Mladen, my request was for rsx + ma + tma abands & mtf.mq4 for the third colour. Apologies for misunderstanding. Is it possible?
 

Also, mladen if you get a chance and feel it would be worth it, can you do a smoothed "for EA" version of the attached indicator - a la color deviations for EA.

Thanks for all your excellent work!

Files:
ivar.mq4  4 kb
 

Mp

Market Profilex draws market profile and some sort of pivots from the profile!


Files:
market_profilex.rar  26 kb
market_profilex.gif  35 kb
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