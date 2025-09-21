Elite indicators :) - page 270
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Thanks
Paul
Here you goAs of rsx : it already had the "new" one in it
regardsMladen
As always, many thanks Mladen.
patonaOf course regards
Mladen
Hi Mladen,
it`s possible to add mtf function to this cja-indicator?
Thank youpatona
Enhancement
Paul
Here you goAs of rsx : it already had the "new" one in it
regardsMladen
Mladen,
Would it be possible to amend the colour coding so that the if it is above the signal line but heading down, or below the signal line and heading up, it is yellow.
Best regards,
Paul.
An old one but ... made differently ___________________________Since I first saw it, I have always liked the idea of a step stochastic. But every single version I have seen (amibroker, treadestation, metatrader) had two very serious flaws This one solves those issues. The idea is simple - instead of inheriting previous state of ATR minimum and maximums, the minimum and maximum are cheeked in a "Window" number of past bars. That way it is not deformed and is reacting to latest data fairly good. Compared to the "old" ones you will notice that at the beginning they have the same values (since the "old" still did not "deform") but as time passes the differences grow bigger and bigger - that is the effect of not inheriting and in the end of not repainting) I decided to use window size of 256 bars simply from visual inspection - changing the window size can change the result dramatically and I guess that one should experiment a bit for a right setting of a Window for different symbols
___________________________PS: default step stochastic uses close for calculations. See an example of median price used instead of close
Paul
Made it this way. You can change now the colors for all 4 "states" as you wishregards
Mladen
Mladen,
Would it be possible to amend the colour coding so that the if it is above the signal line but heading down, or below the signal line and heading up, it is yellow.
Best regards,Paul.
Sorry
Paul
Made it this way. You can change now the colors for all 4 "states" as you wishregards Mladen
Sorry Mladen, my request was for rsx + ma + tma abands & mtf.mq4 for the third colour.
Apologies for misunderstanding. Is it possible?
Paul
I am one drawing buffer short to do that Sorry
regards
Mladen
Sorry Mladen, my request was for rsx + ma + tma abands & mtf.mq4 for the third colour. Apologies for misunderstanding. Is it possible?
Also, mladen if you get a chance and feel it would be worth it, can you do a smoothed "for EA" version of the attached indicator - a la color deviations for EA.
Thanks for all your excellent work!
Mp
Market Profilex draws market profile and some sort of pivots from the profile!