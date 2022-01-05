Expert for SHI_SilvertrendSig - page 5
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You are right, no body making money with this bunch of junk. 10 minutes was enough to see that.
Guys,
Shi SilverTrend repaints. Be careful with it (it will show perfect past but will behave differently in real time and is bloody dificult (read : impossible) to make a normal EA from a repainting indicator)
i remember i make an EA by using the indicator,when the sell signal is appearing,then buy an order.
when the buy signal is appearing,the sell an order.
somebody said never loss,but the result is not good.so,forget the EA
Can you share the EA.. i have the trick to using this indi and EA..
Can you share the EA.. i have the trick to using this indi and EA..
ah yes!!! your trick is great and ea working very well indeed!!!
Can you share the EA.. i have the trick to using this indi and EA..
and the trick is a BIG secret
The EA and indicator work now, modified and simplified. Now that the indicator paints new dots as it goes, you see it repaints all the time, giving numerous buy/sell points, that, if left to run that way, will keep stopping you out with servere losses.
The dots always paint on the closed candle, not the current active candle, so the EA has to make trades based on close candles, not the lead candle.
I initially modified it only to buy/sell if there are three dots in a row in the direction of the trade. So it eliminates 95% of the trades, but they mostly would have been stoploss trades, losing a lot of money.
Also, set TakeProfit=200 and StopLoss=100. On H4 chart. It has to have "room to breath".
To avoid giving back 199 pips of profit (missing TP by 1 pip or so) I've added a "trailing stop" of a sort, that checks the distance to the TakeProfit and modifies the StopLoss to the same size from the current price. So, the closer the price gets to TakeProfit, it "sandwiches" the current price between TakeProfit and StopLoss. Therefore, the closer to TakeProfit it is, the closer the StopLoss is, and you give back less and less, the closer it moves to TP.
The StopLoss will not be modified untill the trade is in profit.
Just added an option for taking a trade on a single dot, if the previous bar had no dot. Need to test it.
Just added an option for taking a trade on a two "trending" dots. Need to test it.
Added option to use or not the "Sandwich Trailinng Stop".
Added option to use BreakEven.
Added option to close trade on reversal dot.
Added MA_Filter.
Defaults:
extern double TakeProfit = 175;
extern double StopLoss = 100;
extern bool Allow_Two_Dots = true;
extern bool Allow_One_Dot = true;
extern bool UseReversal_to_Close = true;
extern bool UseSandwichTrailingStop = false;
extern bool UseBreakEven = false;
extern double BreakEven = 50;
extern bool Use_MA_Filter = false;
extern int MA_Filter_Period = 50;
extern int MA_Filter_Mode = MODE_SMMA;
And after all that, trying different combinations, this is the best I can get so far. With those defaults H4 chart, it's a little profitable, but not enough to live on. Here is screen shot of backtest:
shi_silver_ea_mod3.mq4If anyone reads this thread again, have fun trying to find something better.
Can you share SHI_SilverTrendSig_Mod2.mq4? because your EA use this indicator..
Here u go!
Run it on H1 chart - it will make 1 lot trades.
I didnt test it so u have to do it your self.
Hope this will help u.
Pls do you have a version of this SHI_SilverTrendSig that works with MT5?
SHI_SilverTrendSig-alert-A
Give pre alerts before
Because the arrows only appear in their places when we add the idnicator again to the graphic