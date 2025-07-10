ASCTrend system - page 78
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As I told before, I am testing all features of this EA
The only profitable way is to control manually. Indeed, this EA is great to be used instead of SL
However, is it possible to modify it to open 2 or 3 trades at the same time ?
Then, it is easier to close the orders on different levels.
hi all,
did anyone ever heard of the powertools from teresa lo?
( i will not post a link, since i don't want to link to a commercial side, hope this is ok, newdigital?)
she has a similar concept but her trailing stop system can be backtested.
if i'm correct she is using a atr percent stop with a re-entry condition for pyramiding.
i would not claim that this is better then asc but the logic behind makes sense to me.
i googled a lot but coulnd't found more infos. has anyone used this system and could share some more information?
many thanks
alexandra
Hi I'm looking at the ASCTrend EA and indicator on Daily.
With the ASCTrend signal say a dot appears on the daily do we have to wait till next bar for to enter (similiar to ma cross you wait till next bar so cross stays) or can I enter on the same bar as the dot appears?
With regards to not AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.1.
Please advise what the below means? ( I have googled and I cannot find explanation)
Istoploss
sStoploss what is the difference between these two?
Itakeprofit
sTakeprofit
ITrailingstop
sTrailingstop
I know what a stop loss, take profit and TS is but I don't understand these unputs?
Thank you in advance
Hi I'm looking at the ASCTrend EA and indicator on Daily.
With the ASCTrend signal say a dot appears on the daily do we have to wait till next bar for to enter (similiar to ma cross you wait till next bar so cross stays) or can I enter on the same bar as the dot appears?
With regards to not AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.1.
Please advise what the below means? ( I have googled and I cannot find explanation)
Istoploss
sStoploss what is the difference between these two?
Itakeprofit
sTakeprofit
ITrailingstop
sTrailingstop
I know what a stop loss, take profit and TS is but I don't understand these unputs?Thank you in advance
l is long (buy) and s is short (sell).
So, ltakeprofit is take profit value for buy orders.
l is long (buy) and s is short (sell). So, ltakeprofit is take profit value for buy orders.
I see, so you can set different TP,SL and TS for Longs and shorts. Very nice!!
Thanks
Sorry ND can you just confirm, If I get a buy or sell dot on the daily is it ok to to trade the same daily candle or must I wait for the candle after the dot (next day)
Sorry ND can you just confirm, If I get a buy or sell dot on the daily is it ok to to trade the same daily candle or must I wait for the candle after the dot (next day)
If you got buy or sell dot/arrow/crogging or anything on your current bar so you must wait untill this bar will be closed and open the order on new bar (if you will still see this dot on previous close bar).
You just wait for candle after dot (next day).
I updated AsctrendBuySellExpert EA: two indicators were added to filter the asctrend signals. Just slightly filtered.
See this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173249/page51 for next AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.3 version.
I updated AsctrendBuySellExpert EA: two indicators were added to filter the asctrend signals. Just slightly filtered. See this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173249/page51 for next AsctrendBuySellExpert_v1.3 version.
many thanks for this newdigital
Comparison of AbleSys' eASCTrend and this thread's indicators
Hi All,
I've been following your thread now for about a month and I decided there's only one way to see how the MT4 indicators compare to the eASCTrend software commercially available from AbleSys: buy the 1-month trial and compare them side-by-side..so I did. I've downloaded all the indicators, templates, images, zip files, and thread comments - at least I think I have them all. I also have a 1-month trial from AbleSys which expires shortly.
I'm still in the process of comparing but I need your help: I've downloaded so many indicators that I have no clue which is the latest set. Can someone help me with a list of indicators that match the AbleSys product? I'm talking AbleSys only. There seems to be a ton of other indicators that have been placed in this thread that aren't similar in any way to the AbleSys product so that's a major confusing and time-taking issue for me. [Obviousy, pivots, S/R, fibs, etc are always helpful when making trading decisions, but in this case, they are a huge distraction while comparing only the basic indicators.]
I've included a screen shot of the actual AbleSys software running and I've added an explanation of how to use the product to help.
I have to say that eASCTrend indicators from AbleSys are pretty awesome, although their charting package sucks. The hefty price tag makes it unatainable by me so I'm shooting for the next best thing...these indicators.
I only have a a little over a week left to evaluate it (the 1-month trial expirex then) so HURRY! If anybody has any questions, I'll be happy to answer what I can and post images if it helps. I'm subscribed to the thread so I won't miss a thing.
Thanks!
Coach