Lsma - page 4
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If there is someone who can help, I thank you in advance ...
I include this file LSMA nrp
If there is someone who can help, I thank you in advance ...
I include this file LSMA nrp
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23045
Dear All ,
Any MTF LSMA candle color indicator !
Thanks in advance
Simple Moving Avarage (period 200):
Moving average from linear regression (Period 200):
Moving average from Parabolic Regression(Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 3rd degree (Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 4rd degree (Period 200):
Moving average from a polynomial of the 5rd degree (Period 600):
etc...
...
Whoever changed the style to dots made it a repainting indicator
The "nrp" mode of drawing values should be used only if the drawing style is line. In all other cases (arrows - dots, histogram, ... ) there is no need whatsoever for that kind of filling the buffer values. Only when using lines we must avoid the errors (repainting) that happens in metatrader 4 and the "nrp" mode of drawing lines does that
Here are the LSMA nrp as it has to be (non repainting again) and the LSMA dots (as it should have been - non repainting now also) so one can see what is the difference between the 2 modes in coding and how it can be done (you will notice that the "dots" version is much, much simpler now, as it should have been from the start)