Lsma - page 4

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Hello, all the seniors ...
Is there someone here helping me change the indicator (LSMA nrp) MQL4 to become (LSMA nrp)  MQL5...

If there is someone who can help, I thank you in advance ...

I include this file LSMA nrp


Regards
Files:
LSMA_nrp.mq4  4 kb
 
B46U:
Hello, all the seniors ...
Is there someone here helping me change the indicator (LSMA nrp) MQL4 to become (LSMA nrp)  MQL5...

If there is someone who can help, I thank you in advance ...

I include this file LSMA nrp


Regards
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23045
Liner regression
Liner regression
  • www.mql5.com
Linear regression attempts to model the relationship between two variables by fitting a linear equation to observed data. One variable is considered to be an explanatory variable, and the other is considered to be a dependent variable. For example, a modeler might want to relate the weights of individuals to their heights using a linear...
 
Mladen Rakic:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23045
Thank you very much for your help ,,,
Sorry, my English is bad....
 

Dear All ,

Any MTF LSMA candle color indicator !


Thanks in advance

 

Simple Moving Avarage (period 200):



Moving average from linear regression (Period 200):


Moving average from Parabolic Regression(Period 200):


Moving average from a polynomial of the 3rd degree (Period 200):

Moving average from a polynomial of the 4rd degree (Period 200):

Moving average from a polynomial of the 5rd degree (Period 600):


etc...

 
Mladen Rakic:

...

Whoever changed the style to dots made it a repainting indicator

The "nrp" mode of drawing values should be used only if the drawing style is line. In all other cases (arrows - dots, histogram, ... ) there is no need whatsoever for that kind of filling the buffer values. Only when using lines we must avoid the errors (repainting) that happens in metatrader 4 and the "nrp" mode of drawing lines does that

Here are the LSMA nrp as it has to be (non repainting again) and the LSMA dots (as it should have been - non repainting now also) so one can see what is the difference between the 2 modes in coding and how it can be done (you will notice that the "dots" version is much, much simpler now, as it should have been from the start)

This is fabulous. Does anyone know if there's a version that comes with alerts/push notifications/arrow etc? Thanks so much.
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