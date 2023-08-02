Camarilla - page 3

New comment
 

Request for Camarilla Dashboard

Mladen has been very kind to us in updating the Murrey Math dashboard for new metatrader at post 410 here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183798

A similar dashboard with the camarilla equation will immensely help day traders. There may be options for other types of pivot indicators.

Regards.

 

Camarilla level pivots (by oneoleguy)

camarillaonly.mq4
Files:
camarillaonly.mq4  7 kb
 

Can anybody pls modify the above CamarillaOnly indicator for weekly and monthly ?

Also, the original creator mentioned that the indicator does not plot the last 2 bars. Can somebody pls fix it ?

I really appreciate anybody who can update it and provide MTF version including weekly and monthly

Thanks,

 

Can somebody pls modify the camarillaonly indicator as mentioned above ?

Thanks in advance..

 

Camarilla exchange

camarilla_exchange.mq4

Files:
camarilla_exchange.mq4  5 kb
camarrila.gif  27 kb
[Deleted]  

looking for monthly camarilla line

need indicator draws monthly camarilla lines automatic on chart as horizontal lines

 

CamarillaDT indicator

camarilladt.mq4

Files:
camarilla-dt.png  28 kb
camarilladt.mq4  48 kb
[Deleted]  
tampa:
Re: Camarilla

CamarillaDT indicator

camarilladt.mq4

Tampa, I find that this "camarilladt" does not update firstly and secondly when I take it off the chart, the lines remain.

Any suggestion please?

It seems to be very accurate and if one can fix that problem, could be a great asset.

Thanks in advance for replying.

Continued success to you.

 
Very small thread was found: Weekly Camarilla lines
 

(from Mladen: "right click on chart-> properties -> show -> and check show object descriptions") 

CamarillaFlatandClear - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CamarillaFlatandClear - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CamarillaFlatandClear
CamarillaFlatandClear
  • www.mql5.com
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.
1234
New comment