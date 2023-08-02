Camarilla - page 3
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Request for Camarilla Dashboard
Mladen has been very kind to us in updating the Murrey Math dashboard for new metatrader at post 410 here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/183798
A similar dashboard with the camarilla equation will immensely help day traders. There may be options for other types of pivot indicators.
Regards.
Camarilla level pivots (by oneoleguy)
Can anybody pls modify the above CamarillaOnly indicator for weekly and monthly ?
Also, the original creator mentioned that the indicator does not plot the last 2 bars. Can somebody pls fix it ?
I really appreciate anybody who can update it and provide MTF version including weekly and monthly
Thanks,
Can somebody pls modify the camarillaonly indicator as mentioned above ?
Thanks in advance..
Camarilla exchange
camarilla_exchange.mq4
looking for monthly camarilla line
need indicator draws monthly camarilla lines automatic on chart as horizontal lines
CamarillaDT indicator
camarilladt.mq4
Re: Camarilla
CamarillaDT indicatorcamarilladt.mq4
Tampa, I find that this "camarilladt" does not update firstly and secondly when I take it off the chart, the lines remain.
Any suggestion please?
It seems to be very accurate and if one can fix that problem, could be a great asset.
Thanks in advance for replying.
Continued success to you.
(from Mladen: "right click on chart-> properties -> show -> and check show object descriptions")