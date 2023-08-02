Camarilla - page 4

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Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Camarilla Points indicator is based on Stocks & Commodities V. 31:3 (pg. 10-15).

 
webstakes #:

Can anybody pls modify the above CamarillaOnly indicator for weekly and monthly ?

Also, the original creator mentioned that the indicator does not plot the last 2 bars. Can somebody pls fix it ?

I really appreciate anybody who can update it and provide MTF version including weekly and monthly

Thanks,

Did anybody figure out the last 2 bars problem?I got the same problem so I cannot get correct data on Monday.Hope someone can help.
Files:
monday__data_error.png  66 kb
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