Camarilla - page 4
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Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Camarilla Points indicator is based on Stocks & Commodities V. 31:3 (pg. 10-15).
Can anybody pls modify the above CamarillaOnly indicator for weekly and monthly ?
Also, the original creator mentioned that the indicator does not plot the last 2 bars. Can somebody pls fix it ?
I really appreciate anybody who can update it and provide MTF version including weekly and monthly
Thanks,