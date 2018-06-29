Help request for pivot point indicator modifying.
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Hello,
I'm new to programing and I need some guidance on a indicator modifying. I'm trying to write my own indicator but it's going very slow for now.
So my problem is - i'm editing "Daily Pivot Points shifted for different day start time" posted by Jellybean (i've added Camarilla equation and some stile options) but i have 2 problems that i cant find solution to:
1. When the day changes the levels for the previous days remain BUT the labels are deleted - I like them to remain on the chart. I just cant figure what function deletes them.
2. Problem that i have is - I like to show the price at the levels names - like it shows on the picture
I'm adding my modified code
THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME AND HELP.
Have a nice day/evening and happy life.