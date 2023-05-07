Brainwashing: system development - page 6
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Same EA , use BrainTrend1Sig signal
bt ;
You see the chart of profit ?
one win one loss , so can work with martingale, EA_BrainTrend1Sig
BT ;
If we double lots once in case of loss
:
BT jan 2018 oct 2018 better :
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brainwashing: system development
Sergey Golubev, 2006.11.22 14:08
Brainwashing system was always good for USDCHF pair.
See example of the recent trades for this pair on H4 timeframe.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brainwashing: system development
Sergey Golubev, 2006.11.24 12:34
On the post #43 you may see some images of Brainwashing system on D1 timeframe.
We may see on GBPUSD that 22nd of November's bar was closed with signal. Please note that we are trading on the close bar.
All the explanation and results you may see from the image.
I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for D1 timeframe for GBPUSD. Of course it should be review periodically as it is the main rule for this system.