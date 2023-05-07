Brainwashing: system development - page 5

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Idea # two starting point (just for the future)

I am continuing testing manually this idea with iTrend, PriceChannel_Stop_v1 and T3 TRIX (ROC of T6).mq4 indicator. See the rules which I selected for manual testing https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172979/page3

and you may find some statements as well.

This idea works. It is idea #1.

But forexts said about an other idea: to confirm the sell or buy signal from PriceChannel_Stop_v1 not on 0 or 1 bar. It means to take into account the iTrend indicator after the order was opened. To get more profit.

It will be idea # 2. I think we will finish with this idea # 1 first and will start to develop an other idea # 2. But I want to show you how the price curve (white line) is moving through iTrend indicator. I do not know about it anything. I did not think even. Not yet. I just posted here the image because I may forget about it and to have some starting point for development of idea # 2.

Files:
bw1_idea2.gif  23 kb
 

Brainwashing on D1 timeframe.

See the images.

Just to re-mind about this very simple trading system.

I traded this system on M15 during the many months. And then we created many EAs. For EAs and rules go to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031

But I've never tested this simple system on D1 timeframe.

 

Brainwashing system was always good for USDCHF pair.

See example of the recent trades for this pair on H4 timeframe.

Files:
brainwashing_h4.gif  27 kb
 

On the post #43 you may see some images of Brainwashing system on D1 timeframe.

We may see on GBPUSD that 22nd of November's bar was closed with signal. Please note that we are trading on the close bar.

All the explanation and results you may see from the image.

I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for D1 timeframe for GBPUSD. Of course it should be review periodically as it is the main rule for this system.

Files:
gbpusd1_d1.gif  26 kb
 
newdigital:
On the post #43 you may see some images of Brainwashing system on D1 timeframe.

We may see on GBPUSD that 22nd of November's bar was closed with signal. Please note that we are trading on the close bar.

All the explanation and results you may see from the image.

I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for D1 timeframe for GBPUSD. Of course it should be review periodically as it is the main rule for this system.

And some trades on other pairs.

I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for EURUSD D1; 0.006 for USDCHF D1 and 0.6 for USDJPY D1.

And please read this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031 about how to estimate level of iTrend indicator. I think everybody who are using this Brainwashing system should estimate level because this level depends on the broker. It means that, probable you will have different value of iTrend indicator (different from images attached).

All the explanation you may find in the images.

Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs - How to use IEA in Brainwashing #1C and How To Use Itrend Filter In This Game
Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs - How to use IEA in Brainwashing #1C and How To Use Itrend Filter In This Game
  • 2005.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
We will describe all the settings for the brainwashing eas starting from 1c version. I want to describe how to use itrend filter in this ea. If you want to use it set it to true (itrendfilter true). I forgot to say few words about backtesting
Files:
eurusd1_d1.gif  23 kb
usdchf1_d1.gif  24 kb
usdjpy1_d1.gif  26 kb
 

This one, price channel is better

Files:
PriceChannel_StopNK.mq4  8 kb
  
/*
//----+ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -+ 
//Version  July 1, 2006                                              |
Editing   Nikolay Kositsin  15.06.2006  farria@mail.redcom.ru        |
//----+ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -+ 
*/ 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            PriceChannel_StopNK.mq4 | 
//|                           Copyright © 2005, TrendLaboratory Ltd. | 
//|                                       E-mail: igorad2004@list.ru | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, TrendLaboratory Ltd." 
#property link "E-mail: igorad2004@list.ru" 
//---- îòðèñîâêà èíäèêàòîðà â ãëàâíîì îêíå
#property indicator_chart_window 
//---- êîëè÷åñòâî èíäèêàòîðíûõ áóôôåðîâ
#property indicator_buffers 6 
//---- öâåòà èíäèêàòîðà
#property indicator_color1 Yellow 
#property indicator_color2 Magenta
#property indicator_color3 Lime 
#property indicator_color4 Red 
#property indicator_color5 Lime 
#property indicator_color6 Red  
//---- òîëùèíà èíäèêàòîðíûõ ëèíèé
#property indicator_width1 0
#property indicator_width2 0
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_width5 0
#property indicator_width6 0
//---- ÂÕÎÄÍÛÅ ÏÀÐÀÌÅÒÐÛ ÈÍÄÈÊÀÒÎÐÀ þþþþþþææ+ 

// double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, Shift,2,1 );



extern int ChannelPeriod=5; 
extern double       Risk=0.10; 
extern bool       Signal=true;
extern bool        Line =true; 
//---- æææææææææææææææææææææææææææææææææææææ+
//---- èíäèêàòîðíûå áóôôåðû
double UpTrendBuffer  []; 
double DownTrendBuffer[]; 
double UpTrendSignal  []; 
double DownTrendSignal[]; 
double UpTrendLine    []; 
double DownTrendLine  [];  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PriceChannel_Stop initialization function                        | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init() 
{ 
string short_name; 
//---- 6 èíäèêàòîðíûõ áóôôåðà èñïîëüçîâàíû äëÿ ñ÷¸òà
SetIndexBuffer(0,UpTrendBuffer); 
SetIndexBuffer(1,DownTrendBuffer); 
SetIndexBuffer(2,UpTrendSignal); 
SetIndexBuffer(3,DownTrendSignal); 
SetIndexBuffer(4,UpTrendLine); 
SetIndexBuffer(5,DownTrendLine); 
//---- Ñòèëü èñïîëíåíèÿ ãðàôèêà
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW); 
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW); 
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW); 
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW); 
SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE); 
SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_LINE); 
SetIndexArrow(0,159); 
SetIndexArrow(1,159); 
SetIndexArrow(2,108); 
SetIndexArrow(3,108); 
//---- óñòàíîâêà çíà÷åíèé èíäèêàòîðà, êîòîðûå íå áóäóò âèäèìû íà ãðàôèêå
SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0);
SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0);
//---- èìÿ äëÿ îêîí äàííûõ è ëýéáà äëÿ ñóáúîêîí
short_name="PriceChannel_Stop_v1("+ChannelPeriod+")"; 
IndicatorShortName(short_name); 
SetIndexLabel(0,"UpTrend Stop"); 
SetIndexLabel(1,"DownTrend Stop"); 
SetIndexLabel(2,"UpTrend Signal"); 
SetIndexLabel(3,"DownTrend Signal"); 
SetIndexLabel(4,"UpTrend Line"); 
SetIndexLabel(5,"DownTrend Line"); 
//---- óñòàíîâêà íîìåðà áàðà, íà÷èíàÿ ñ êîòîðîãî áóäåò îòðèñîâûâàòüñÿ èíäèêàòîð 
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,ChannelPeriod); 
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,ChannelPeriod); 
SetIndexDrawBegin(2,ChannelPeriod); 
SetIndexDrawBegin(3,ChannelPeriod); 
SetIndexDrawBegin(4,ChannelPeriod); 
SetIndexDrawBegin(5,ChannelPeriod); 
//---- Óñòàíîâêà ôîðìàòà òî÷íîñòè (êîëè÷åñòâî çíàêîâ ïîñëå äåñÿòè÷íîé òî÷êè) äëÿ âèçóàëèçàöèè çíà÷åíèé èíäèêàòîðà  
IndicatorDigits(Digits);
//---- çàâåðøåíèå èíèöèàëèçàöèè
return(0); 
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PriceChannel_Stop                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start() 
{ 
//---- ïðîâåðêà êîëè÷åñòâà áàðîâ íà äîñòàòî÷íîñòü äëÿ ðàñ÷¸òà
if (Bars-1<ChannelPeriod+1)return(0);
//----+ Ââåäåíèå ïåðåìåííûõ ñ ïëàâàþùåé òî÷êîé
double bsmax[1],bsmin[1],high,low,price,dprice; 
//---- ââåäåíèå ïåðåìåííûõ ïàìÿòè  
static int time2,TREND;static double BSMAX,BSMIN;
//----+ Ââåäåíèå öåëûõ ïåðåìåííûõ è ïîëó÷åíèå óæå ïîñ÷èòàííûõ áàðîâ
int trend,MaxBar,bar,limit,ii,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- ïðîâåðêà íà âîçìîæíûå îøèáêè
if (counted_bars<0)return(-1);
//---- ïîñëåäíèé ïîñ÷èòàííûé áàð äîëæåí áûòü ïåðåñ÷èòàí 
if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
//---- îïðåäåëåíèå íîìåðà ñàìîãî ñòàðîãî áàðà, íà÷èíàÿ ñ êîòîðîãî áóäåò ïðîèçåä¸í ïåðåñ÷¸ò íîâûõ áàðîâ 
MaxBar=Bars-1-ChannelPeriod-1;
limit=Bars-counted_bars-1; 
//---- èíèöèàëèçàöèÿ íóëÿ
if (limit>MaxBar)
      {
       for (bar=limit;bar>=MaxBar;bar--) 
        { 
         UpTrendBuffer  [bar]=0.0; 
         DownTrendBuffer[bar]=0.0; 
         UpTrendSignal  [bar]=0.0; 
         DownTrendSignal[bar]=0.0; 
         UpTrendLine    [bar]=0.0; 
         DownTrendLine  [bar]=0.0; 
        } 
       limit=MaxBar;
      }
//---- èçìåíåíèå ðàçìåðîâ âðåìåííûõ áóôôåðîâ 
if(ArrayResize(bsmax,limit+2)!=limit+2)return(-1);
if(ArrayResize(bsmin,limit+2)!=limit+2)return(-1);
//---- ïðåäâàðèòåëüíûé öèêë ðàñ÷¸òà âðåìåííûõ áóôôåðîâ 
for (bar=limit;bar>=0;bar--) 
  { 
   high=High[bar]; 
   low =Low [bar]; 
   ii=bar-1+ChannelPeriod; 
   while(ii>=bar) 
    { 
     price=High[ii]; 
     if(high<price)high=price; 
     price=Low[ii]; 
     if(low>price) low=price; 
     ii--; 
    } 
  dprice=(high-low)*Risk;
  bsmax[bar]=high-dprice; 
  bsmin[bar]=low +dprice;
 }
//----
int Tnew=Time[limit+1];
//+--- âîññòàíîâëåíèå çíà÷åíèé ïåðåìåííûõ +======+
if (limit<MaxBar)
  if (Tnew==time2)
   {
     bsmax[limit+1]=BSMAX;
     bsmin[limit+1]=BSMIN;
     trend=TREND;
   } 
  else 
   {
    if (Tnew>time2)Print("Îøèáêà âîññòàíîâëåíèÿ ïåðåìåííûõ. Tnew>time2");
              else Print("Îøèáêà âîññòàíîâëåíèÿ ïåðåìåííûõ. Tnew<time2");
    Print("Áóäåò ïðîèçâåä¸í ïåðåñ÷¸ò èíäèêàòîðà íà âñåõ áàðàõ");
    return(-1); 
   }
//+--- +==========================================+

//---- îñíîâíîé öèêë ðàñ÷¸òà èíäèêàòîðà
for (bar=limit;bar>=0;bar--) 
 { 
  //+--- Ñîõðàíåíèå çíà÷åíèé ïåðåìåííûõ +====+ 
   if (bar==1)
    {
     if(((limit==1)&&(time2==Time[2]))||(limit>1))
       {
         time2=Time [2];
         BSMAX=bsmax[2]; 
         BSMIN=bsmin[2];
         TREND=trend;
       }
    }
  //+---+====================================+     
   //----
   UpTrendBuffer  [bar]=0.0; 
   DownTrendBuffer[bar]=0.0; 
   UpTrendSignal  [bar]=0.0; 
   DownTrendSignal[bar]=0.0; 
   UpTrendLine    [bar]=0.0; 
   DownTrendLine  [bar]=0.0; 
   //----
  if (Close[bar]>bsmax[bar+1])trend= 1; 
  if (Close[bar]<bsmin[bar+1])trend=-1; 
  //----
  if(trend>0 && bsmin[bar]<bsmin[bar+1]) bsmin[bar]=bsmin[bar+1]; 
  if(trend<0 && bsmax[bar]>bsmax[bar+1]) bsmax[bar]=bsmax[bar+1]; 
  //---- +++
  if (trend>0) 
   { 
     price=bsmin[bar];
    if (Signal==true && DownTrendBuffer[bar+1]>0) 
     { 
      UpTrendSignal[bar]=price; 
      if(Line==true) UpTrendLine[bar]=price; 
     } 
    else 
     { 
      UpTrendBuffer[bar]=price; 
      if(Line==true) UpTrendLine[bar]=price; 
     }
  }  
 //---- +++
 if (trend<0) 
  { 
   price=bsmax[bar];
   if (Signal==true && UpTrendBuffer[bar+1]>0) 
    { 
     DownTrendSignal[bar]=price;
     if(Line==true) DownTrendLine[bar]=price; 
    } 
   else 
    { 
     DownTrendBuffer[bar]=price;
     if(Line==true) DownTrendLine[bar]=price;
    } 
  } 
  //---- +++
 } 
//----
return(0); 
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Here is a basic EA for this indicator : 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          EA_Price_Channel_NK.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern bool open_buy = true;
extern bool open_sell = true;

 extern int  MagicNumber   = 451;
 extern  double StopLoss   = 135;
 extern  double TakeProfit = 400;
 extern  double lots       = 0.1; 
 string Text ; 
extern int Tral_Stop      = 180;                       

 // double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, Shift,2,1 );

extern int ChannelPeriod=5; 
extern double       Risk=0.10; 
extern bool       Signal=true;
extern bool        Line =true; 

datetime time0; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   if( time0 == Time[0] ) return;
       time0= Time[0];
   
   if( count_tip(OP_BUY) > 0 ) trailing_stop();
   if( count_tip(OP_SELL) > 0 ) trailing_stop();
   
   
    double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 2,1 );
    double sl_buy = MathMin( Bid - StopLoss*Point, signal_up );
      
      
       if( signal_up != 0.0 && open_buy && count_tip(OP_BUY ) == 0 )
         {
          int ticket_buy = OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, lots, Ask, 3, sl_buy, Ask +TakeProfit*Point, "RsiEma", MagicNumber);
         }
  
  
    double signal_down = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 3,1 );
    double sl_sell = MathMax( Ask + StopLoss*Point, signal_down );
      
      
       if( signal_down != 0.0 && open_sell && count_tip(OP_SELL) == 0 )
         {
          int ticket_sell  = OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_SELL, lots, Bid, 3, sl_sell, Bid - TakeProfit*Point, "RsiEma", MagicNumber);
         }
   
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int count_tip( int tip = -1)
{
   int cpte_order = 0; 
  for (int i = (OrdersTotal()-1); i >=0; i--)
  {
    if( OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES) == false) continue;    
    if( OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber && OrderType()== tip) cpte_order++;
   }
  return(cpte_order);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//   https://book.mql4.com/trading/ordermodify
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 --
void trailing_stop ( )                                  // Special function 'start'
  {
   string Symb=Symbol();                        // Symbol
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 --
   for(int i=1; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++)          // Cycle searching in orders
     {
      if (OrderSelect(i-1,SELECT_BY_POS)==true) // If the next is available
        {                                       // Analysis of orders:
         int Tip=OrderType();                   // Order type
         if(OrderSymbol()!=Symb||Tip>1)continue;// The order is not "ours"
         double SL=OrderStopLoss();             // SL of the selected order
         //---------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 --
         while(true)                            // Modification cycle
           {
            double TS=Tral_Stop;                // Initial value
            int Min_Dist= (int) MarketInfo(Symb,MODE_STOPLEVEL);//Min. distance
            if (TS < Min_Dist)                  // If less than allowed
               TS=Min_Dist;                     // New value of TS
            //------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 --
            bool Modify=false;                  // Not to be modified
            switch(Tip)                         // By order type
              {
               case 0 :                         // Order Buy
                  if (NormalizeDouble(SL,Digits)< // If it is lower than we want
                     NormalizeDouble(Bid-TS*Point,Digits))
                    {
                     SL=Bid-TS*Point;           // then modify it
                      Text="Buy ";        // Text for Buy 
                     Modify=true;               // To be modified
                    }
                  break;                        // Exit 'switch'
               case 1 :                         // Order Sell
                  if (NormalizeDouble(SL,Digits)> // If it is higher than we want
                     NormalizeDouble(Ask+TS*Point,Digits)
                     || NormalizeDouble(SL,Digits)==0)//or equal to zero
                    {
                     SL=Ask+TS*Point;           // then modify it
                     Text="Sell ";              // Text for Sell 
                     Modify=true;               // To be modified
                    }
              }                                 // End of 'switch'
            if (Modify==false)                  // If it is not modified
               break;                           // Exit 'while'
            //------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 --
            double TP    =OrderTakeProfit();    // TP of the selected order
            double Price =OrderOpenPrice();     // Price of the selected order
            int    Ticket=OrderTicket();        // Ticket of the selected order
 
            Alert ("Modification ",Text,Ticket,". Awaiting response..");
            bool Ans=OrderModify(Ticket,Price,SL,TP,0);//Modify it!
            //------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 --
            if (Ans==true)                      // Got it! :)
              {
               Alert ("Order ",Text,Ticket," is modified:)");
               break;                           // From modification cycle.
              }
            //------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 --
            int Error=GetLastError();           // Failed :(
            switch(Error)                       // Overcomable errors
              {
               case 130:Alert("Wrong stops. Retrying.");
                  RefreshRates();               // Update data
                  continue;                     // At the next iteration
               case 136:Alert("No prices. Waiting for a new tick..");
                  while(RefreshRates()==false)  // To the new tick
                     Sleep(1);                  // Cycle delay
                  continue;                     // At the next iteration
               case 146:Alert("Trading subsystem is busy. Retrying ");
                  Sleep(500);                   // Simple solution
                  RefreshRates();               // Update data
                  continue;                     // At the next iteration
                  // Critical errors
               case 2 : Alert("Common error.");
                  break;                        // Exit 'switch'
               case 5 : Alert("Old version of the client terminal.");
                  break;                        // Exit 'switch'
               case 64: Alert("Account is blocked.");
                  break;                        // Exit 'switch'
               case 133:Alert("Trading is prohibited");
                  break;                        // Exit 'switch'
               default: Alert("Occurred error ",Error);//Other errors
              }
            break;                              // From modification cycle
           }                                    // End of modification cycle
         //---------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 --
        }                                       // End of order analysis
     }                                          // End of order search
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 --
   return;                                      // Exit start()
  }
//----------------------------------------------------------------
 

Here is a backtest EURUSD H1

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/9291872/eurusd-h1-fxpro-financial-services

Chart EURUSD, H1, 2018.10.27 14:45 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
Chart EURUSD, H1, 2018.10.27 14:45 UTC, FxPro Financial Services Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: H1. Broker: FxPro Financial Services Ltd. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 4. Trading Mode: Real. Date: 2018.10.27 14:45 UTC.
 


IMAGE OF THE INDICATOR

A beginner has to begin with this kind of indicator and EA ....  And try to improve it,


It is an MQL4 Code

You have a trailing stop fonction in the code, which work fine

123456
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