Brainwashing: system development - page 5
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Idea # two starting point (just for the future)
I am continuing testing manually this idea with iTrend, PriceChannel_Stop_v1 and T3 TRIX (ROC of T6).mq4 indicator. See the rules which I selected for manual testing https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172979/page3
and you may find some statements as well.
This idea works. It is idea #1.
But forexts said about an other idea: to confirm the sell or buy signal from PriceChannel_Stop_v1 not on 0 or 1 bar. It means to take into account the iTrend indicator after the order was opened. To get more profit.
It will be idea # 2. I think we will finish with this idea # 1 first and will start to develop an other idea # 2. But I want to show you how the price curve (white line) is moving through iTrend indicator. I do not know about it anything. I did not think even. Not yet. I just posted here the image because I may forget about it and to have some starting point for development of idea # 2.
Brainwashing on D1 timeframe.
See the images.
Just to re-mind about this very simple trading system.
I traded this system on M15 during the many months. And then we created many EAs. For EAs and rules go to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031
But I've never tested this simple system on D1 timeframe.
Brainwashing system was always good for USDCHF pair.
See example of the recent trades for this pair on H4 timeframe.
On the post #43 you may see some images of Brainwashing system on D1 timeframe.
We may see on GBPUSD that 22nd of November's bar was closed with signal. Please note that we are trading on the close bar.
All the explanation and results you may see from the image.
I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for D1 timeframe for GBPUSD. Of course it should be review periodically as it is the main rule for this system.
On the post #43 you may see some images of Brainwashing system on D1 timeframe.
We may see on GBPUSD that 22nd of November's bar was closed with signal. Please note that we are trading on the close bar.
All the explanation and results you may see from the image.I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for D1 timeframe for GBPUSD. Of course it should be review periodically as it is the main rule for this system.
And some trades on other pairs.
I use level = 0.008 for iTrend indicator for EURUSD D1; 0.006 for USDCHF D1 and 0.6 for USDJPY D1.
And please read this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031 about how to estimate level of iTrend indicator. I think everybody who are using this Brainwashing system should estimate level because this level depends on the broker. It means that, probable you will have different value of iTrend indicator (different from images attached).
All the explanation you may find in the images.
This one, price channel is better
Here is a basic EA for this indicator :
Here is a backtest EURUSD H1
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/9291872/eurusd-h1-fxpro-financial-services
IMAGE OF THE INDICATOR
A beginner has to begin with this kind of indicator and EA .... And try to improve it,
It is an MQL4 Code
You have a trailing stop fonction in the code, which work fine