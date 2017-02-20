Cannot Synchronise to Signal -What am I missing.
Below are step by step instructions:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
Thank you Eleni,
I have attached the screen shots of the terminal option screen as well as the signal tab for your perusal.
The terminal is open on a VPS machine already (greenvps). Should I add the vps to my local machine as well? If so it only allows me to select from the swevers in your Virtual Hosting Example, ( I cannot work out how to add the green vps one).
I appreciate any help and guidance.
Thanks
Thank you Eleni,
I have attached the screen shots of the terminal option screen as well as the signal tab for your perusal.
The terminal is open on a VPS machine already (greenvps). Should I add the vps to my local machine as well? If so it only allows me to select from the swevers in your Virtual Hosting Example, ( I cannot work out how to add the green vps one).
I appreciate any help and guidance.
Thanks
If you have an external VPS service and not the integrated MQL5, then all the signal subscription process and migration (synchronization) of signal must be performed in the MT4 platform of the VPS, not locally.
You will open your MT4 platform within your VPS environment, you will find the signal, subscribe to it and perform synchronization there. You will skip the VPS subscription steps above.
Please attach the journal's screenshot, I can help you if I see the error on the journal.
Hello,
I have just found out from my broker that my account was not verified, and therefore I was unable to make trades. I am in the process of broker validation now. Just in case that is not the issue, please find the journal screenshot attached.
Thank you so much guys.
Hello Fernando,
Thank you for clarifying the issue in regards to Server connection.
I would also like to thank Burhan and Eleni for their contributions to the thread and effort to assist me in resolving my issue. To be fair, if anyone is confused it's me, and that's of my own doing. I should have checked with my broker in the FIRST instance.
As I said I thank you all for giving me your time and guiding me through the world of MQL5.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello MQL5,
I hope you can provide assistance. I cannot see why the signal keeps getting terminated.
I am on XM UK MT4 - Version 4.00 Build 1045 (3 Feb 2017)
I have attached a screenshot. If there is anything further required, please let me know
Ama