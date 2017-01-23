New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031 - page 3

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i love trade on MT4 than MT5. I like open sell/buy quickly on screen.
 
Is anyone else having issues using Strategy Tester with build 1031?  My Optimization times have spike through the roof, what took me 3 1/2 minutes previously is now taking between 11-15 minutes per pass when Optimizing.  It appears that the hard drive is swapping excessively and is a problem on 2 separate machines, 1 running Birt's Tick Data Suite and 1 without...
 
Irwan Adnan: now I cant drag the level position to modify tp and sl. Is it just me or any body else?
 Build 1031, working fine.
  1. Are you connected to your broker?
  2. Did you check "use ALT" in options -> chart?
 
whroeder1:
Build 1031, working fine.
  1. Are you connected to your broker?
  2. Did you check "use ALT" in options -> chart?
Well, #2 solve the problem. Perhaps I forgot or accidentally  checked the option. Thanks brur.
 

What is the right place in this forum to submit bug reports?

Here is a very annoying bug that is observed with MetaTrader v4.00 Build 1031, and MetaEditor v5.00 build 1498.

Running this test case in MetaEditor causes MetaTrader to hang:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    BugReport.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct Test {
  static string Fun(string path) {
    StringReplace(path, "\\", "/");
    return path;
  }
};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  string s = Test::Fun("c:\\my\\path");  //<-- Setting a breakpoint in MetaEditor
                                         //    on this line and trying to "step
                                         //    into" the call causes MetaTrader
                                         //    to hang permanently.
  PrintFormat("Path: %s", s);
}

If the Test::Fun() is changed to be a regular function rather than a class-static function, then everything works as it should, but calling static class-scoped functions causes the step-into the function call to hang. 

Any idea what's going on?

Serge

 
saleyn:

What is the right place in this forum to submit bug reports?


Write to ServiceDesk.
 
saleyn:

What is the right place in this forum to submit bug reports?

Here is a very annoying bug that is observed with MetaTrader v4.00 Build 1031, and MetaEditor v5.00 build 1498.

Running this test case in MetaEditor causes MetaTrader to hang:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    BugReport.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct Test {
  static string Fun(string path) {
    return StringReplace(path, "\\", "/");
  }
};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
  string s = Test::Fun("c:\\my\\path");  //<-- Setting a breakpoint in MetaEditor
                                         //    on this line and trying to "step
                                         //    into" the call causes MetaTrader
                                         //    to hang permanently.
  PrintFormat("Path: %s", s);
}

If the Test::Fun() is changed to be a regular function rather than a class-static function, then everything works as it should, but calling static class-scoped functions causes the step-into the function call to hang. 

Any idea what's going on?

Serge

Firstly, I can confirm that it doesn't cause my MT4 Build 1031 with MetaEditor Version 5.00 Build 1498 to hang.

But, I have to ask, why would you try and return an integer to a string function, and then store it in string variable?

 
honest_knave:

Firstly, I can confirm that it doesn't cause my MT4 Build 1031 with MetaEditor Version 5.00 Build 1498 to hang.


Did you place the breakpoint on run it in debugging mode ?

Mine is hanging as reported.

EDIT: But it's also hanging in build 1012. So, it's not related to build 1031.
 
Alain Verleyen:

Did you place the breakpoint on run it in debugging mode ?

Mine is hanging as reported.

EDIT: But it's also hanging in build 1012. So, it's not related to build 1031.

Yep, it doesn't hang the terminal:

Breakpoint set:

 

Start Debugging:

 

Step through:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Result: 

 

 
honest_knave:
Just connected it to a broker - still doesn't hang. Steps in, completes, closes. No problems.
Weird. Which OS ? I have Windows 10.
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