New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031 - page 7

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optimization mt4 problem 1031, 

 

who has problems? to me it does not work, run the tests, but do not see any needed results

 

ths  

 
giamma091:

optimization mt4 problem 1031, 

 

who has problems? to me it does not work, run the tests, but do not see any needed results

 

ths  

Are you sure the USB stick is connected?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Are you sure the USB stick is connected?
USB  stick ? What you mean? 
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Are you sure the USB stick is connected?
funny evening.
 

I realised today that when I put a trendline on a graph (for ex.: AUDUSD), this trendline does appear also on other symbols (let say EURGBP). I never saw that on previous versions or did not realized it did it before.

To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD.

 This makes graphical analysis unuseful.

I have the same problem on different pcs. 

[Deleted]  
bompa:I realised today that when I put a trendline on a graph (for ex.: AUDUSD), this trendline does appear also on other symbols (let say EURGBP). I never saw that on previous versions or did not realized it did it before.

To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD. This makes graphical analysis unuseful. I have the same problem on different pcs. 

And what is the issue? It has been like that for ages! It is even like that on MT5!

Were you expecting it to delete all Chart Graphical Objects just because you change the Time-frame or the Symbol on an existing Chart?

I certainty would NOT like it if it cleared all the objects!

 
bompa:

I realised today that when I put a trendline on a graph (for ex.: AUDUSD), this trendline does appear also on other symbols (let say EURGBP). I never saw that on previous versions or did not realized it did it before.

To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD.

 This makes graphical analysis unuseful.

I have the same problem on different pcs. 

It was always like that. Always
 
Ok. No problem if it was always like that it's not a problem. Thought it was a bug not being able to save my trendlines on each symbol and find them back when reloading the charts (except saving templates for each one of course).
 
bompa: To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD.
So don't switch pairs, open a second chart and switch charts.
 
Why metaquotes wants to remove Metatrader 4? I think is a good idea to update only Metatrader 4 platform with features of Metatrader 5, and to not update Metatrader 5... In this way Indicators, scripts and EA are not lost.
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