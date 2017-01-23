New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031 - page 7
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optimization mt4 problem 1031,
who has problems? to me it does not work, run the tests, but do not see any needed results
ths
optimization mt4 problem 1031,
who has problems? to me it does not work, run the tests, but do not see any needed results
ths
Are you sure the USB stick is connected?
Are you sure the USB stick is connected?
I realised today that when I put a trendline on a graph (for ex.: AUDUSD), this trendline does appear also on other symbols (let say EURGBP). I never saw that on previous versions or did not realized it did it before.
To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD.
This makes graphical analysis unuseful.
I have the same problem on different pcs.
To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD. This makes graphical analysis unuseful. I have the same problem on different pcs.
And what is the issue? It has been like that for ages! It is even like that on MT5!
Were you expecting it to delete all Chart Graphical Objects just because you change the Time-frame or the Symbol on an existing Chart?
I certainty would NOT like it if it cleared all the objects!
I realised today that when I put a trendline on a graph (for ex.: AUDUSD), this trendline does appear also on other symbols (let say EURGBP). I never saw that on previous versions or did not realized it did it before.
To check just put an object on AUDUSD, change symbol to EURGBP and look after the object at the position you set it with AUDUSD.
This makes graphical analysis unuseful.
I have the same problem on different pcs.