New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031 - page 2
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That (the common editor for mt4 and mt5) was that way for a long, long time (since build 600 of metatrader 4 if I am not mistaken)
can mql4 make new two function for use in expert to autoclick on bid and ask??
Hello, if I want to install MetaTrader 4 from www.metatrader4.com, I download mt4setup.exe but installed version is MetaTrader 5. Can I install MetaTrader 4?
click here
click here
new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4
new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4
new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4
No problem here ... same with any EA I back-test
That is kinda weird way how to announce that they do not offer the MT4 installation. Even any older mt4setup accepts TOC for the MT4 but installs the MT5.
now I cant drag the level position to modify tp and sl. Is it just me or any body else?