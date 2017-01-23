New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1031 - page 2

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Mladen Rakic:
That (the common editor for mt4 and mt5) was that way for a long, long time (since build 600 of metatrader 4 if I am not mistaken)
I believe so. It caused some issues back then with compiling mqh files because it threw errors with MQL4-only functions like iTime()
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can mql4 make new two function for use in expert to autoclick on bid and ask??

 
Petr Nosek:

Hello, if I want to install MetaTrader 4 from www.metatrader4.com, I download mt4setup.exe but installed version is MetaTrader 5. Can I install MetaTrader 4?

click here 

 

 

 
Osiris:

click here 

 

 

Try it, you might be surprised...
 

new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4

 

 
Syarif Nur Arief:

new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4

 

You have to report it to Metaquotes.
 
Syarif Nur Arief:

new version of MT4 build 1031 give me error like this each time do some backtest, not EA caused coz any EA give the same error to stop MT4

 

No problem here ... same with any EA I back-test


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Ovo Cz:
That is kinda weird way how to announce that they do not offer the MT4 installation. Even any older mt4setup accepts TOC for the MT4 but installs the MT5.
Kinda weird, kinda creepy and very bad image for metaquotes. The man taken this decision wants us to hate their policies :)
 

now I cant drag the level position to modify tp and sl. Is it just me or any body else?

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