today position XAU/USD buy or sell?? - page 2
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D1 Ichimoku - ranging bearish :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_13752.png
H4 Ichimoku - breakdown may be started in the evening (good for sell trade) :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, H4, 2013.12.12
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_4028.png
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
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Yes, of course. Download from here
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_12097.png
Sell on my H6 chart.