today position XAU/USD buy or sell?? - page 2

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D1 Ichimoku - ranging bearish :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_13752.png

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

H4 Ichimoku - breakdown may be started in the evening (good for sell trade) :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, H4, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_4028.png

XAUUSD, H4, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
do you have indicator to know the trend for next?
 

Yes, of course. Download from here

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_12097.png

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Sell on my H6 chart.

gold 

12
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