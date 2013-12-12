today position XAU/USD buy or sell??
fibo M15 - sell is finishing
fibo d1 - still continuing :
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fibo d1
laguerre scalping - sell but it is too late sorry
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temp_file_screenshot_16179.png
MACD system - too late too
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temp_file_screenshot_9268.png
maksigen M5 system - if the price will cross 1234.57 on close M5 bar so it may be enter for sell
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temp_file_screenshot_64252.png
PriceChannel system new D1 - sell but too late :
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temp_file_screenshot_62797.png
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i was check for XAU/USD and still not get the feelling for buy or sell...
anyone have indicator for make sure the position buy or sell?