today position XAU/USD buy or sell??

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i was check for XAU/USD and still not get the feelling for buy or sell...

anyone have indicator for make sure the position buy or sell?

 
Brainwashing system - sell for M30 timeframe


 

asctrend - sell for D1 timeframe :


 

simplified asctrend - sell on H1 :


 

channel M15 system - sell is going right now on breakout way :


 

fibo M15 - sell is finishing



fibo d1 - still continuing :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

fibo d1

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

laguerre scalping - sell but it is too late sorry


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, M15, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_16179.png

XAUUSD, M15, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

MACD system - too late too


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, M5, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_9268.png

XAUUSD, M5, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

maksigen M5 system - if the price will cross 1234.57 on close M5 bar so it may be enter for sell

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, M5, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_64252.png

XAUUSD, M5, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
 it could take short positions after the usa release new data?
 

PriceChannel system new D1 - sell but too late :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_62797.png

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


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